Fire rips through 3500 hectares as RAAF Base fights blaze

IMAGES taken from the QT drone show the extent of the fire that ripped through nearly 3500 hectares of bushland near Flinders Peak over the past fortnight.

Following a long, drawn out period of defensive burning while the fire incinerated inaccessible country, crews left the area late this week as the massive fire finally started to die down with the dramatic change in weather.

Fire crews were called up from South Australia, Victoria and Tasmania to assist the dozens of Southeast Queensland crews on the ground and in the air.

The aftermath of the Flinders Peak bushfire, as seen from above. Cordell Richardson

Rural Fire Service incident controller Inspector Kaye Healing said the fire had been burning in mostly inaccessible country near Undullah and Washpool, where crews had been working hard to protect residents.

Water bombing aircraft were used on a regular basis after the fire started on November 24, in an attempt to control the threat.

Meanwhile, RAAF Base Amberley played a critical role in the battle to extinguish the North Stradbroke Island blaze.

Birnam Rural Fire Brigade and Prenzlau Rural Fire Brigade members worked with New South Wales Rural Fire Service operators at RAAF Base Amberley.

They assisted with filling up the mammoth Conair water bombers capable of carrying about 12,000L of water each flight.

Air base operators at RAAF Base Amberley conducted a total of 10 drops on fires across Queensland.

It is estimated the bombers dropped 120,000L of water and fire suppressant.

The actions drew the eye of Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk, who thanked Amberley operators and firefighters for their efforts.

While cooler conditions are a blessing for Ipswich residents, the threat of fire remains. Dry conditions are continuing across the region.

Rural Fire Service Assistant Commissioner Gary McCormack encouraged residents to call 000 immediately if they spot a fire.