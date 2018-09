A GRASS fire near the Sunshine Motorway has one lane blocked as crews battle to extinguish the blaze.

Emergency services got the call after 1pm to reports of a grass fire on Maroochydore Noosa Rd at Pacific Paradise.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency spokesman said one lane of the motorway was blocked.

Initial reports suggested a vehicle was on fire however the spokesman said it was downgraded to a grass fire on the side of the road.