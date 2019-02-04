Fire station window smashed

A WINDOW AT Grafton Fire Station was smashed on Friday night when a rock came hurtling through it.

Fire fighters on duty heard the smash and saw young people running from the scene.

Coffs-Clarence Police District duty officer Chief Inspector Joanne Reid said police spoke to several people in Market Square but have not found the culprit.

She said this kind of "senseless crime” against emergency services is disappointing.

Police will continue to review CCTV footage in the area.

Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact Grafton Police on 6642 0222 or Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or https://nsw.crimestoppers.com.au.