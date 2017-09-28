Fires continue to burn despite freezing conditions

CANADA TALES: RFS firefighters Dean Dobrilla of Brooms Head Brigade, Cody Jones of Wooloweyah Brigade, Hayden Clark of Gulmarrad Brigade, James Boyle of Lawrence Brigade and Callum Clark of Gulmarrad Brigade.

IMAGINE fighting fires in negative zero temperatures, it doesn't seem possible, but it became a reality for some Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service members who have just returned from fighting fires in Canada.

Most days, Hayden Clark and James Boyle were climbing as high as Australia's highest peak Mount Kosciuszko and fighting fires in conditions they had never experienced, but that never slowed them down.

"We were on two different fires, the north Plateau fires and the White River fire," James said.

The coldest day they experienced was minus 15 degrees, with the fire still burning.

Hayden said: "We had a jumper, a thermal, a rain coat - because they are a thermal jacket - and a normal jacket on, and it was still cold.

"We had thousands of kilometres of frozen hose.

"It would rip the inside of it out and pump it up the line but the outside of it was fine.... it was compromised in the middle."

James said the first fire they attended was a normal temperature, then they moved into the mountains to extreme cold.

"It's harder to breathe up in that height and it's harder to get going and when you stop, you feel it," Hayden said.

James added: "Basically we had to make our own tracks up mountain sides and we made our own stairs and walkways."

Alongside the two, Dean Dobrilla, Cody Jones and Callum Clark have recently returned home after a month fighting fires in British Columbia.

The three were stationed at the Elephant Hill fire which has been raging for months.

Deansaid some of the biggest fires Australia had seen were in Victoria, and they were out within weeks, whereas in Canada, the fires had been burning for months.

"On any given day there are probably 600 people involved in that fire," he said.

"When we left a week and a half ago, they talked about containment as around the edge of it ... and they only had half of it contained."

All five volunteers said it was interesting to fight fire in different ways and would go back if they could.