Crews were able to contain the fire.
News

Fire threatens homes in coastal village

Jenna Thompson
by
22nd Jan 2019 7:46 AM

WOOLOWEYAH and Angourie residents are breathing a sigh of relief this morning after a small bushfire ignited in Yuragir National Park on Monday.

NSW Rural Fire Service crews were quick to respond to the fire which was located approximately one kilometre south-west of Wolloweyah village.

By approximately 8pm, crews were able to contain the fire and therefore extinguish any threat to property.

It is understood crews will be out at the site this morning to monitor the area.

There is currently a total fire ban in effect.

