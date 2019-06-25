Menu
A NSW Fire and Rescue truck crashed on Spring Grove Road, Casino overnight.
A NSW Fire and Rescue truck crashed on Spring Grove Road, Casino overnight. Contributed
News

Fire truck flips on its side on way to a job

Aisling Brennan
by
25th Jun 2019 11:08 AM
FIREFIGHTERS have escaped without injury after their fire truck overturned on its side in Casino.

Richmond Police District Inspector David Vandergriend said police attended Spring Grove Rd, Casino last night at about 7.15pm where the NSW Fire and Rescue truck crashed

 

"It was on it's way to another collision on Caniaba Road, Caniaba," he said.

"When its left the roadway there might have been another couple of semis approaching.

"As a result of leaving the roadway, it's rolled on the the side."

"Luckily none was injured or trapped."

The truck was flipped back on its wheels and towed away.

