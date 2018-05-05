FIRE UP: Do you have what it takes?

IT'S tough, sometimes monotonous and it can be harrowing, but life as a member of NSW Fire and Rescue also has its perks.

South Grafton Fire and Rescue is searching for new recruits to join the hard-working team of retained firefighters.

Captain Paul Danvers said the firefighters who work at South Grafton Fire and Rescue all lead normal lives, but they also fight fires.

"We have normal jobs, most of us, and we're on call 24/7,” he said.

"But you don't have to be on call all the time, we might have a crew of 14 ... and of that I require four to be on the fire engine to go to a job.”

Mr Danvers has been a firefighter for 24 years, having taken over the captaincy when Dennis Pye retired.

"I'm not the longest serving member here, we've just had one of the boys retire and he's been here for 35 years,” he said.

"The right people fall into (the job), fall in love with doing it and they're there to help the community as well.

"A friend of a friend said 'What are you doing, why don't you come down and be a fireman'... I was a bit younger and fitter then.

"I had a young family, and I went from there.”

Mr Danvers said he loves the sense of helping people that he gets from the job.

"We go to a house fire, there is someone in distress, we go there, we get the fire out, we help the people and it's a nice feeling,” he said.

"It can be pretty exciting, it sounds crazy but you don't know what you've got till you get there and there is a lot of adrenalin and you have to sit back and think 'How are we going to solve this situation'?”

South Grafton Fire and Rescue need people who can give their time at all hours of the day.

Mr Danvers said they generally have a good turn out for night-time callouts, but they need people with availabilities during the day also, which he said can be a big ask for employers as well.

"It's a paid position, it's not a lot of money. We get paid a retainer, which is a set amount per fortnight and then we get an hourly rate. Per call, we get one hour's pay,” he said.

"There are obviously requirements that you need to meet, you've got to get a criminal check, you've got to be responsible - we can't have just anyone here.

"You have to be good at taking instructions because we can work in some very dangerous situations and we have to look after ourselves ... and be able to take instruction.”

Firies are not just called to fires though, they also respond to motor vehicle accidents to help with oil and petrol spills and clean up, they assist the SES, respond to chemical spills and often help NSW Ambulance officers when they need it.

If you're interested in joining South Grafton Fire and Rescue, you can attend the information night on Wednesday from 6pm at the station on Wharf St, South Grafton.

If you can't attend the information night, phone Mr Danvers on 0455437717.