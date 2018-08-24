Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
New action plan to strengthen containment lines
New action plan to strengthen containment lines NSW RFS
Environment

Fire update for the Clarence Valley

24th Aug 2018 2:07 PM

Firefighters from NSW Rural Fire Service, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Forestry Corporation supported by heavy plant and aircraft are using the favourable weather conditions over the weekend to strengthen containment lines around the 11 fires currently burning in the Clarence Valley.  

Incident Controller Simon Davis said "Crews have done a great job this week to bring the fires under control, however, there is a lot of work still to be done."  

"We may see some rain this weekend, however, it will not be enough to put the fires out," Mr Davis said.  

Whilst the weather forecast is for some rain over the next few days, next week will see a return to higher temperatures and stronger winds.  

"With the forecast weather for next week landholders are reminded that fire permits remain suspended and any illegal fires should be reported to triple zero (000) immediately," Mr Davis said.  

Local communities should stay up to date with the current fire conditions using the "Fires Near Me" app, the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling the bushfire information line on 1 800 679 737.

Related Items

bushfire clarence valley rfs rural fire service
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Rivals critical of MP's pledge to sit on cross benches

    Rivals critical of MP's pledge to sit on cross benches

    Politics The ALP and Greens candidates for Page are offering only the faintest of praise for Page MP Kevin Hogan and his pledge to move to the cross benches.

    Man charged after pursuit through streets of Grafton

    Man charged after pursuit through streets of Grafton

    Crime 33-year-old to face court again on Monday

    Klingbiel gets the red card on match reports

    premium_icon Klingbiel gets the red card on match reports

    Sport Tim's colourful reviews now a thing of the past

    Connect mind, body and spirit at Nia Yamba

    premium_icon Connect mind, body and spirit at Nia Yamba

    News Conscious movement helps people find their inner self

    Local Partners