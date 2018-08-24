Fire update for the Clarence Valley

Firefighters from NSW Rural Fire Service, National Parks and Wildlife Service and Forestry Corporation supported by heavy plant and aircraft are using the favourable weather conditions over the weekend to strengthen containment lines around the 11 fires currently burning in the Clarence Valley.

Incident Controller Simon Davis said "Crews have done a great job this week to bring the fires under control, however, there is a lot of work still to be done."

"We may see some rain this weekend, however, it will not be enough to put the fires out," Mr Davis said.

Whilst the weather forecast is for some rain over the next few days, next week will see a return to higher temperatures and stronger winds.

"With the forecast weather for next week landholders are reminded that fire permits remain suspended and any illegal fires should be reported to triple zero (000) immediately," Mr Davis said.

Local communities should stay up to date with the current fire conditions using the "Fires Near Me" app, the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au or by calling the bushfire information line on 1 800 679 737.