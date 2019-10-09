Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
A fire is burning towards the village of Rappville, south of Casino.
A fire is burning towards the village of Rappville, south of Casino. Contributed
News

FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

Jenna Thompson
by
9th Oct 2019 7:32 AM

Fire Status

The Busbys Flat fire has been downgraded to Watch and Act.

The fire at Jackadgery has also been downgraded to Advice.

The fire at Ashby remains under Advice.

 

Roads

The Gwydir Highway is now open this morning following at bushfire at Jackadgery. Smoke may affect driver visibility however.

The Summerland Way remains closed between Leeville and Whiporie due to a major bushfire. Please avoid the area and use the Pacific Highway or New England Highway and Bruxner Highway if you need to travel.

 

Support

If you're concerned about family or friends who may have been affected by the fires across northern NSW, please visit register.redcross.org.au

 

bush fires rfs road closures
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Bridge to Bridge organisers respond to Lower Clarence 'snub'

    premium_icon Bridge to Bridge organisers respond to Lower Clarence 'snub'

    News The new look bridge to bridge format was popular but revealed a few shortcomings.

    Motel development change rattles neighbours' cages

    premium_icon Motel development change rattles neighbours' cages

    Council News What a difference a cafe makes to proposed hotel plans

    ALERT: Fire danger escalates west of Grafton

    ALERT: Fire danger escalates west of Grafton

    Breaking Another blaze has been alerted at watch and act status

    At 90 helping other people is still big part of Bill's life

    premium_icon At 90 helping other people is still big part of Bill's life

    News Bill's 90th birthday held over road from birth place