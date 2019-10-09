FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

A fire is burning towards the village of Rappville, south of Casino.

Fire Status

The Busbys Flat fire has been downgraded to Watch and Act.

The fire at Jackadgery has also been downgraded to Advice.

The fire at Ashby remains under Advice.

Roads

The Gwydir Highway is now open this morning following at bushfire at Jackadgery. Smoke may affect driver visibility however.

The Summerland Way remains closed between Leeville and Whiporie due to a major bushfire. Please avoid the area and use the Pacific Highway or New England Highway and Bruxner Highway if you need to travel.

Support

If you're concerned about family or friends who may have been affected by the fires across northern NSW, please visit register.redcross.org.au