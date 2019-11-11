FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

We will aim to update this information as it comes to hand.

FIRES OF CONCERN

Newton Boyd & Liberation Trail (includes Shultz Road Fire)

A fire burning in the Newton Boyd area has crossed the Boyd River. The fire has continued to burn in an easterly and north easterly direction towards Coutts Crossing.

Firefighters are protecting properties on Old Glen Innes Road, south of Newton Boyd, and around Coutts Crossing.

This fire has now merged with the Liberation Trail fire.

Smoke and embers may affect Dalmorton, Buccurumby, Glens Creek and Nymboida.

If you are in area of Glenreagh, Old Glen Innes Road near Chambigne, or Armidale Road, Coutts Crossing, Newton Boyd, and Glenreagh, monitor conditions and watch out for spot fires.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes. Leaving early is your safest option.

Washpool State Forest, Coombadjha

The western edge of the fire is burning within the Washpool State Forest and National Parks. The fire has burned in an easterly direction towards the Clarence River.

The fire crossed the Clarence River, north of Carnham Road, towards the Clarence Way area. Crews continue working to slow the spread of the fire and protect properties.

If you are in the areas of Eighteen Mile, Fine Flower, Dumbudgery and Carnham, monitor conditions. Watch out for burning embers which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

Collets Crossing, Wooli

There is a bushfire burning at Collets Crossing, Wooli which has burned over 7,000 hectares. It is listed as 'Advice'.

CLARENCE VALLEY SCHOOL CLOSURES

A Spokesperson for the New South Wales Department of Education has provided a statement, confirming that the following schools in New South Wales will be non-operational on MONDAY 11TH NOVEMBER:

- Baryulgil Public School

- Coutts Crossing Public School

- Dundurrabin Public School

- Nana Glen Public School

- Nymboida Public School

ROAD CLOSURES

Coutts Crossing to Clouds Creek

Road closed in both directions

Diversions: Waterfall Way or Pacific Highway (N.B. Waterfall Way is not suitable for B-double trucks)

Buccarumbi to Bald Nob

Old Glen Innes Rd and Old Grafton Rd between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Rd) and Gwydir Highway.

Road closed in both directions

Bald Nob to Eatonsville

Gwydir Highway between Bald Nob Rd an Tindal Rd

Road closed in both directions

Diversions: Non B-doubles only - take the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way.



EVACUATION INFORMATION

An evacuation centre is open at Grafton Community Centre (Headspace) - 59 Duke Street Grafton.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite before attending evacuation centres.