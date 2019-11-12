FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

FIRES OF CONCERN

Washpool State Forest

The fire is burning on both sides of the Carnham Road, and both sides of the Clarence Way in the vicinity Eighteen Mile.

The fire on the Western side of the Clarence River is still moving north towards Ewingar.

Crews supported by water bombing aircraft are working to slow the spread of the fire to the north.

Advice

Smoke and ash is likely in the area of Baryulgil. Watch out for embers which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

If you are in the areas of Eighteen Mile, Fine Flower, Dumbudgery and Carnham, monitor conditions. Watch out for burning embers which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

Check and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you do not have a plan, decide what you will do if the situation changes.

Newton Boyd, Liberation Trail & Surrounds

This message applies to the area of Coramba, Nana Glen, Glenreagh and surrounding areas.

There is a number of large bush fires burning in the Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh areas.

Under forecast weather conditions on Tuesday, these fires will spread quickly towards the coast.

The fire may impact on the areas of Woolgoolga, outskirts of Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and surrounding areas.

A map of predicted fire paths is available here.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp

Avoid bushland areas.

A southerly change is forecast early on Wednesday morning. This may push the fire in a northerly direction.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

EVACUATION CENTRES

Evacuation centres open Tuesday 12 November are: Club Taree, Wauchope High School (Wauchope Showground for animals), Laurieton United Services Club, Kempsey Showground, Kempsey Macleay RSL Club, Grafton Community Centre, Nimbin Showground, Mullumbimby Ex Services Club, Cavanbah Centre Byron Bay.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite before attending evacuation centres.

ROAD CLOSURES

Coutts Crossing to Clouds Creek (Armidale Rd)

Diversions: Waterfall Way (not suitable for B-double trucks) or the Pacific Highway

Buccarumbi to Bald Nob (Old Glen Innes Rd and Old Grafton Rd between Buccarumbi Bridge and Gwydir Highway)

Bald Nob to Eatonsville (Gwydir Highway between Bald Nob Rd and Tindal Rd)

Diversions: Waterfall Way (not suitable for B-double trucks) or Bruxner Highway



SCHOOL CLOSURES

Click HERE for the full list of public schools which are closed today