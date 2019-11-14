FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

FIRES OF CONCERN

WATCH AND ACT - LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE



A bush fire is burning in the Nymboida and Glenreagh areas. The fire has burnt more than 148,120 hectares and is out of control.



Current situation

The southern extent of the fire is active in the Moleton, Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna areas.

The easterly extent of the fire is active in the Nana Glen and Glen Reagh areas.

The northerly extent of the fire is active in the Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi and Chambigne areas.

Conditions are easing over the fireground.

Firefighters supported by water bombing aircraft will continue work to protect life and property around the fireground.

Advice

If you are in the area of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek, Lowanna, Nana Glen, Glen Reagh, Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Moleton and Chambigne monitor conditions.

Take advice from firefighters in the area.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches. The safest option is always to leave early.

WATCH AND ACT - WASHPOOL STATE FOREST

A bush fire is burning in the Washpool State Forest near Coombadjha. It is more than 51,150 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire continues to burn in the vicinity of Baryulgil, Fine Flower, Upper Fine Flower and surrounding areas.

Fire continues to burn around the Clarence Way and Fine Flower has crossed Coaldale Road near Upper Fine Flower.

Although conditions are easing overnight, firefighters are working in the area to protect properties.



Advice

If you are in the areas of Coaldale, Stockyard Creek, Whiporie, Upper Copmanhurst, Fineflower and Copmanhurst, monitor conditions. Watch out for burning embers which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front.

If you are in the areas of Baryulgil, Eighteen Mile, Fine Flower, Dumbudgery and Carnham, roads in these areas may be blocked or impacted by fire.

Clarence Way is closed Coaldale.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

Avoid bushland areas.

ROAD CLOSURES



COUTTS CROSSING TO CLOUDS CREEK

Armidale Rd remains closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to use Waterfall Way (Not suitable for B-Doubles) or the Pacific Highway.

BUCCARUMBI TO BALD NOB

Old Glen Innes Rd and Old Grafton Rd between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Rd)( and Gwydir Highway remain closed in both directions.

BALD NOB TO EATONSVILLE

Gwydir Highway between Bald Nob Rd and Tindal Rd remain closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to use the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way (Not suitable for B-Doubles).

UPPER FINE FLOWER

Clarence Way between Carnham and Baryulgil remain closed in both directions.