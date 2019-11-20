FIRE UPDATE: Everything you need to know

Keep up to date with the bushfires in your region

We will continue to keep this page up to date as information comes to hand.

MYALL CREEK FIRE

EMERGENCY WARNING - Myall Creek Fire (Richmond Valley) the fire is burning towards the Summerland Way near Whiporie. There has been reports of spot fires in the Camira Creek area. People in the area are advised to seek shelter as the fire approaches. #NSWRFS pic.twitter.com/wm1XSy2Qr8 — NSW RFS (@NSWRFS) November 19, 2019

A bush fire is burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy, The Gap and Whiporie. The fire is more than 26,500 hectares and is out of control.

Current Situation

Fire activity eased overnight.

The fire spotted over Summerland Way and is burning in the area of Old Tenterfield Road and Camira Creek.

The fire continues burning towards the town of Whiporie.

Firefighters continue working to slow the spread of the fire.

The fire is also continuing to burn west of the Pacific Highway in the area around the Doubleduke State Forest and Tabbimoble State Forest.

The Summerland Way has reopened. Exercise caution due to smoke in the area.

Advice

If you are in the area of Whiporie, monitor conditions and know what to do if the fire approaches. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

If you are on the eastern side of the Pacific Highway in the area of Woombah and Iluka or the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy, Gibberagee, Camira Creek and Tullumorgan, Swan Bay and Tabbimoble, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire approaches.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Wind forecast for this area:

Whiporie Area

9am - NE

12pm - ESE

3pm - ESE

6pm - E

12am - ENE

3am - NE

Woombah Area

9am - NE

12pm - SE

3pm - SE

6pm - E

9pm - NE

12am NNE

3am - NNE

WASH POOL STATE FOREST FIRE

A bush fire is burning in the Red Bank Road, Coombadjha area. The fire is currently 71,700 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Current Situation

The fire is currently burning in the vicinity of Deep Creek, Malabugilmah and the Baryulgil Township.

The western edge of the fire is burning towards the Timbarra River within the Washpool National Park.

Fire crews are working to protect life and property.

Advice

If you are in the area of Baryulgil, Deep Creek, monitor conditions.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE

A bush fire is burning in the Nymboida and Glenreagh areas. The fire has burnt more than 167,690 hectares and is being controlled.

Current situation

The fire is burning in the Kangaroo Creek and Kremnos area, north west of Glen Reagh.

The southern extent of the fire is active in the Moleton, Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna areas.

The easterly extent of the fire is active in the Nana Glen and Glenreagh areas.

The northerly extent of the fire is active in the Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi and Chambigne areas.

Firefighters will continue working to protect life and property around the fireground.

Advice

If you are in the area of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek, Lowanna, Nana Glen, Glen Reagh, Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Moleton and Chambigne monitor conditions.

Take advice from firefighters in the area.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches. The safest option is always to leave early.

If you are threatened by fire