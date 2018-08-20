Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
fires burn at a property in Ramornie.
fires burn at a property in Ramornie. Caitlan Charles
News

FIRE UPDATE: Four out of control fires in the Valley

ebony stansfield
by
20th Aug 2018 10:44 AM

THE NSW Rural Fire Service is working hard to gain the upper hand on what were challenging conditions overnight in the Clarence Valley.

There are currently 24 fires currently burning in the Clarence Valley region, with four fires still considered uncontained.

Out Out Control Fire Locations

  • Armidale Rd, Billys Creek 32ha
  • Sherwood Creek Rd, Sherwood, 33ha
  • Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek, 452ha
  • Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi, 870ha

 

Fires Near Me Map shows the fires currently burning in the Clarence Valley.
Fires Near Me Map shows the fires currently burning in the Clarence Valley. Fires Near Me

NSW RFS Superintendent Simon Davis has praised volunteers and local residents for a great effort to protect the community and limit damage to properties in and around the Old Glenn Innes Road Fire.

"The area is considerably dry and with the windy conditions currently experienced, any new fires that start will spread rapidly," he said.

"Whilst there are concerns with the Old Glen Innes fire, there is still a chance for the 24 fires in the area to be of concern."

The RFS noted the conditions will keep fire fighting agencies busy and residents should remain vigilant as support from the community is needed to prevent new fires starting

The Clarence Valley has also welcomed 70 fire fighters from Sydney yesterday, as fresh crews are providing much needed rest to the locals.

Superintendent Davis said the fire permits remain suspended until further notice in the Clarence Valley LGA due to dry and windy conditions.

While fire permits are suspended residents are encouraged to undertake other activities to protect their property from fire including clearing leaves from their gutters and removing flammable materials from around their homes.

Exceptions still apply for the Clarence Valley Cane Growers.

Related Items

Show More
bush fire fire fire fighters rfs
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Advice to help you smoke out the problem

    Advice to help you smoke out the problem

    Health Coughing, clothes, pets and exercise as all things to take into consideration on hazy days

    • 20th Aug 2018 12:00 PM
    Suspicious fire in Grafton's CBD

    premium_icon Suspicious fire in Grafton's CBD

    Crime Fire and Rescue label fire near train tracks as suspicious

    • 20th Aug 2018 11:13 AM
    More firefighters on scene as blaze burns out of control

    More firefighters on scene as blaze burns out of control

    Breaking UPDATE: Residential properties under threat as fire spreads

    Lucky escape after P-plater flips car

    premium_icon Lucky escape after P-plater flips car

    Breaking GALLERY: The vehicle came to rest in a busy CBD intersection

    Local Partners