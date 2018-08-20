FIRE UPDATE: Four out of control fires in the Valley

THE NSW Rural Fire Service is working hard to gain the upper hand on what were challenging conditions overnight in the Clarence Valley.

There are currently 24 fires currently burning in the Clarence Valley region, with four fires still considered uncontained.

Out Out Control Fire Locations

Armidale Rd, Billys Creek 32ha

Sherwood Creek Rd, Sherwood, 33ha

Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek, 452ha

Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi, 870ha

Fires Near Me Map shows the fires currently burning in the Clarence Valley. Fires Near Me

NSW RFS Superintendent Simon Davis has praised volunteers and local residents for a great effort to protect the community and limit damage to properties in and around the Old Glenn Innes Road Fire.

"The area is considerably dry and with the windy conditions currently experienced, any new fires that start will spread rapidly," he said.

"Whilst there are concerns with the Old Glen Innes fire, there is still a chance for the 24 fires in the area to be of concern."

The RFS noted the conditions will keep fire fighting agencies busy and residents should remain vigilant as support from the community is needed to prevent new fires starting

The Clarence Valley has also welcomed 70 fire fighters from Sydney yesterday, as fresh crews are providing much needed rest to the locals.

Superintendent Davis said the fire permits remain suspended until further notice in the Clarence Valley LGA due to dry and windy conditions.

While fire permits are suspended residents are encouraged to undertake other activities to protect their property from fire including clearing leaves from their gutters and removing flammable materials from around their homes.

Exceptions still apply for the Clarence Valley Cane Growers.