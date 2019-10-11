FIRE UPDATE: Important information at a glance

Find out road closures and current fire status in the Valley for Friday, October 11.

Find out road closures and current fire status in the Valley for Friday, October 11.

ROAD CLOSURES

Summerland Way remains closed in both directions. Use alternative routes such as the Pacific Highway and then the Bruxner Highway in either direction.

The Gwydir Highway remains closed in both directions. Use alternative routes such as the New England Highway, Pacific Highway and Bruxner Highway.

Old Grafton Road and Old Glen Innes Road remains closed in both directions. Use an alternative route.

FIRE STATUS

Busby's Flat

A large bush fire is burning at in the area of Busbys Flat, Wyan, Myrtle Creek and Rappville. The fire has burned approximately 40,000 hectares and is not under control. If you are in areas to the north of the fire, including Pikapene, Mongogarie, Coombell and Ellangowan, continue to monitor conditions and watch for burning embers which may be blown ahead of the fire.

If you are to the east of the fire in the Bungawalbin area, monitor conditions. Take advice from firefighters working in the area.

If you live in the areas of Busbys Flat, Rappville and Wyan where the fire has been burning, it may not be safe to return to your home. There are numerous dangerous trees and damaged power poles in the area. Roads are closed.

Purgatory Creek

A bush fire is burning in the area of Jackadgery and Ramornie. The fire has burned approximately 2290 hectares and is being controlled. If you are in the area, continue to monitor conditions in case the situation changes. Follow the directions of firefighters on the ground.

Malabugilmah

A grass fire is burning in the area of Malabugilmah. The fire has burned approximately 160 hectares and is under control.

Ashby Heights

A bush fire is burning in Ashby Heights. The fire has burned approximately 11 hectares and is under control.

WEATHER FORECAST

For the Clarence Valley, there is a very high (90%) chance of showers, most likely during this afternoon and evening. The chance of a thunderstorm during this afternoon and evening. Light winds. Daytime maximum temperatures in the low 20s.

HEALTH & SAFETY