FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

We will aim to update this page as information comes to hand.

STAY UP TO DATE:

Step 1:

Click this link: https://www.dailyexaminer.com.au/topic/clarence-fires/

Step 2:

Click the blue or black button that says 'Follow Clarence Fires' or 'Sign up to Follow' in the top right corner and follow the prompts.

Step 3:

You're done! You will now receive alerts each time our team update the current fire situation.

UPDATE: 7.30AM

The Liberation Trail fire has been downgraded to WATCH AND ACT.

SCHOOL CLOSURES: Full list here

FIRES OF CONCERN

EMERGENCY WARNING - Liberation Trail fire - Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh Areas

There is a number of large bush fires burning in the Coutts Crossing, Coramba, Nana Glen and Glenreagh areas. The fire may impact on the areas of Woolgoolga, outskirts of Coffs Harbour, Sawtell and surrounding areas.

The fire is more than 148,100 and is out of control.

The fire is threatening Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna.

If you are in the areas of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna leave now towards Dorrigo before it is too late.

Fire spotting has been recorded in Sawtell.

A gusty south-southeasterly wind change has passed over the fireground, with the fire now moving in a more north-northwesterly direction.

Advice

If you are in the area of Nana Glen or Coramba and surrounding area, leave now towards Coffs Harbour. Do not wait.

Old Glen Innes Road and Old Grafton Road is closed in both directions between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Road) and Gwydir Highway Buccarumbi to Bald Nob.

Clouds Creek to Coutts Crossing, Armidale Road is closed.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas of Coffs Harbour, Woolgoolga and Grafton.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/nsp.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

Other Information

For a list of evacuation centres visit https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite before attending evacuation centres.



Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

MESSAGE FROM RFS PUBLIC LIAISON OFFICER:

Hi all - Jonty, Public Liaison Officer at Clarence Valley here. Just thought I would provide a brief update for those that are still able to access facebook.

Yesterday, the Liberation Trail fire ran in a south easterly direction, although nothing close to what we predicted thankfully. The fire activity also didn't start to pick up until after 5pm. This just demonstrates again the hostile environment that we are currently working with, that even with the temperatures dropping, the bush is so dry that the wind alone is enough to make our fires move. As many of you would have felt, the southerly change come through this morning, which will now see the pressure put back onto the northern side of the fire. This will see areas such as Coutts Crossing, Shannondale and Chambaigne under potential threat. As for the great community of Nymboida, its still not over, remain vigilant, as I said at the community meeting the other day, there is still lots of unburnt pockets, and still a lot of active fire. Just note that the Building Impact Assessment team (Jason and Matt) will be working around in Nymboida today to continue their assessments, and whilst they are chatty characters, the unfortunately are pressured for time, and may not have the detailed information you seek, by all means say G'Day though. Essential energy will return to work today on the power. Armidale Rd is still very dangerous and remains closed. I wont promise, but my intention is to return to the Canoe Centre to provide and update later this week. I will work with Gray Stride to confirm that. Thinking of you all. Stay Safe.

WATCH AND ACT - Washpool State Forest, Coombadjha

The fire continues to burn north of Gordon Brook along the Clarence Way, in the area of Fine Flower, Barygulgil and Barretts Creek.

While fire activity has eased, a south-southeasterly wind change is expected across this fireground around 5am to 6am Wednesday morning. This will see the fire move in a north-northwesterly direction.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Baryulgil, Eighteen Mile, Fine Flower, Dumbudgery and Carnham, monitor conditions. Watch out for burning embers which may start spot fires ahead of the main fire front. - Clarence Way is closed between Carnham Road and Baryulgil.

ROAD CLOSURES

GRAFTON TO BALLINA: The Pacific Highway is now OPEN in both directions between Grafton and Ballina after earlier bushfire. There may be smoke in the area so motorists are advised to reduce speed and drive carefully through the area.

COUTTS CROSSING TO CLOUDS CREEK: Armidale Rd remains closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to use Waterfall Way (please note, these routes are not suitable for B-Double trucks).

UPPER FINE FLOWER: Clarence Way between Carnham and Baryulgil remain closed in both directions.

BALD NOB TO EATONSVILLE: The Gwydir Highway between Bald Nob Rd and Tindal Rd remain closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to use the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way (please note, these routes are not suitable for B-Double trucks).

BUCCARUMBI TO BALD NOB: Old Glen Innes Rd and Old Grafton Rd between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Rd) and Gwydir Highway remain closed in both directions.

WEATHER & WIND

The wind is moving north this morning before heading in an westerly direction around lunchtime at a rate of 18-20km/h.

Temperatures are expected to reach 27 degrees in Grafton today,