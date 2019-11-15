FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

WATCH AND ACT - LIBERATION TRAIL

A bush fire is burning in the Nymboida and Glenreagh areas. The fire has burnt more than 148,120 hectares and is being controlled.

Current situation

The southern extent of the fire is active in the Moleton, Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna areas.

The easterly extent of the fire is active in the Nana Glen and Glenreagh areas.

The northerly extent of the fire is active in the Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi and Chambigne areas.

Conditions have eased across the fireground overnight, however conditions are set to worsen with forecast higher temperatures later today.

Firefighters supported by water bombing aircraft will continue work to protect life and property around the fireground.

Advice

If you are in the area of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek, Lowanna, Nana Glen, Glen Reagh, Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Moleton and Chambigne monitor conditions.

monitor conditions. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches. The safest option is always to leave early.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

Avoid bushland areas.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

WIND FORECAST (GRAFTON AREA)

8AM - NW (8km/h)

11AM - N (11km/h)

2PM - N (14km/h)

5PM - NE (21km/h)

8PM - E (8km/h)

11PM - W (5km/h)

2AM - W (5km/h)

5AM - W (5km/h)

ROAD CLOSURES

COUTTS CROSSING TO CLOUDS CREEK

Armidale Rd is closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to use Waterfall Way or the Pacific Highway

BUCCARUMBI TO BALD NOB

Old Glen Innes Rd and Old Grafton Rd between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Rd) and Gwydir Highway remain closed in both directions.

BALD NOB TO EATONSVILLE

Gwydir Highway between Bald Nob Rd and Tindal Rd remain closed in both directions. Motorists are advised to use the Bruxner Highway or Waterfall Way.

WHIPORIE TO BUNGAWALBIN

Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd between Summerland Way and Moonem New Italy Rd remain closed in both directions.

