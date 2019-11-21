FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

MYALL CREEK FIRE (7.30am)

Lawrence RFS captain Scott Campbell provides the latest update on the Myall Creek fire forecast for Thursday, November 21. Facebook

A bush fire is burning between the areas of New Italy and Tullymorgan. The fire is more than 34,000 hectares and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire continues to burn in a westerly direction through pine forests around Camira Creek and Old Tenterfield Road.

Conditions have eased across the fireground.

The fire has crossed the Summerland Way. Summerland Way is closed from Grafton to Casino as is Bungawalbin Whiporie Road between Summerland Way and Moonem New Italy Road. Check Live Traffic NSW for updates.

The fire is burning between the areas of New Italy, Tullymorgan and Whiporie.

The fire is expected to continue burning towards the areas of Elliotts Road and Main Camp.

Advice

If you are in the area of Whiporie, Camira Creek, Old Tenterfield Road, Elliotts Road and Main Camp, take advice from firefighters in the area. Know what you will do if fire threatens your property.

If you are in the area of Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Road, continue to monitor conditions. Know what to do if the fire approaches.

If you are on the eastern side of the Pacific Highway in the area of Woombah and Iluka or the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy, Gibberagee, and Tullymorgan, Swan Bay and Tabbimoble, monitor conditions.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

WASHPOOL STATE FOREST FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning in the Red Bank Road, Coombadjha area. The fire is currently 73,270 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in the vicinity of Deep Creek, Malabugilmah and the Baryulgil Township.

The western edge of the fire is burning towards Timbarra River, within the Washpool National Park.

Firefighters are working to protect life and property.

Advice

If you are in the area of Baryulgil and Deep Creek, monitor conditions.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning in the Nymboida and Glenreagh areas. The fire has burnt more than 176,160 hectares and is being controlled.

Current situation

The fire is burning in the Kangaroo Creek and Kremnos area, north west of Glen Reagh.

The southern edge of the fire is active in the Moleton, Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna areas.

The northern edge of the fire is active in the Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi and Chambigne areas.

Firefighters will continue working to protect life and property around the fireground.

Advice

If you are in the area of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek, Lowanna, Nana Glen, Glen Reagh, Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Moleton and Chambigne, monitor conditions. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches. Leaving early is the safest option.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

BANYABBA FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning within the Banyabba Nature Reserve, north of Grafton. The fire is more than 12,225 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Current Situation

The fire is burning to the north of Grafton.

The fire continues to burn within containment lines.

Advice

If you are in the area north of Grafton, continue to monitor conditions.

Follow the advice from firefighters in the area.

Follow your bush fire survival plan. Know what you will do if fire threatens.

If you are threatened by fire