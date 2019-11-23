FIRE UPDATE: Information you need to know

Information on fires burning in the Clarence region.

OUT OF CONTROL

THE Myall Creek fire is at advice level having been downgraded overnight. The blaze between Bora Ridge and west of the Pacific Highway and in the Summerland Way area has burnt around 40,500ha.

The fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

Firefighters are in place to protect properties where possible. The fire is burning in the areas of Jacky Bulbin Flat, Tullymorgan and Mororo. The fire has crossed the Pacific Highway near Big Marsh Road.



Firefighters will be backburning from the highway where local conditions allow. You will see an increase in smoke and flames as these operations are carried out.

Advice

If you are in the area of Bungawalbin, Gibberagee, Myrtle Creek, Tullymorgan, Mororo or Jacky Bulbin Flat monitor conditions and know what you will do if the fire impacts on your property.

If you are in the area of Whiporie or Mount Marsh, monitor conditions.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

ROAD CLOSURES

Pacific Highway is OPEN in both directions but could close at short notice. A back burning operation is taking place between Woodburn and Woombah. Motorists are advised to drive to the conditions.

Summerland Way between Ellengowan Rd and Clarence Way is CLOSED. Motorists should avoid the area and used an alternative route.

Bungawalbin-Whiporie Rd between Summerland Way and Moonem New Italy Rd is CLOSED until further notice. Avoid the area.

Find the latest road closure information here.

EVACUATION CENTRE

The Maclean Showground at 12 Cameron St is open for people affected by the Myall Creek blaze.

STAY INFORMED

Residents are urged to check the Fires Near me app, RFS Website or call the bushfire information line on 1800 679 737.