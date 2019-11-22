FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

MYALL CREEK FIRE (8am)

A bush fire is burning in a large area between Bora Ridge in the north, Tabbimoble and the Pacific Highway to the east, Whiporie and Jacky Bulbin Flat in the south, and the Myrtle Creek area to the west. The fire has burnt approximately 40,500 hectares.

Current Situation

Fire activity has eased overnight.

The fire is burning in the areas of Camira and Whiporie and spreading towards Tullymorgan and Jacky Bulbin Flat.

Summerland Way is closed in both directions. Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

The Pacific Highway is open but may close at short notice due to smoke or fire.

Firefighters and aircraft are working to slow the spread of the fire and protect properties where it is safe to do so.

Advice

If you are in the area of Whiporie, Camira, Tullymorgan or Jacky Bulbin Flat, put your bush fire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in the areas of Bungawalbin, Gibberagee, or Myrtle Creek, monitor conditions. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning in the Nymboida and Glenreagh areas. The fire has burnt more than 178,800 hectares and is being controlled.

Current situation

Fire activity has eased.

The fire is burning in the Kangaroo Creek and Kremnos areas, north west of Glen Reagh.

The southern edge of the fire is in the Moleton, Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna areas.

The northern edge of the fire is in the Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi and Chambigne areas.

Firefighters will continue working to control the fire.

Advice

If you are in the area of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek, Lowanna, Nana Glen, Glen Reagh, Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Moleton and Chambigne, monitor conditions. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches. Leaving early is the safest option.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

WASHPOOL STATE FOREST FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning in the Red Bank Road, Coombadjha area. The fire is currently 73,800 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in a large area around Washpool National Park, Ewingar, Baryulgil and Fine Flower.

The fire is not yet contained.



Advice

If you are in the area of Baryulgil and Deep Creek, monitor conditions.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

BANYABBA FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning within the Banyabba Nature Reserve, north of Grafton. The fire is more than 12,240 hectares in size and is being controlled.

Current Situation

The fire is burning to the north of Grafton.

The fire continues to burn within containment lines between Coaldale and The Summerland Way.

Firefighters continue working to strengthen containment lines.

Advice

If you are in the area north of Grafton, continue to monitor conditions.

Follow the advice from firefighters in the area.

Follow your bush fire survival plan. Know what you will do if fire threatens.

If you are threatened by fire