FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

ADVICE - MYALL CREEK FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning in a large area between Bora Ridge in the north and west of the Pacific Highway, north of the Clarence River and in the Summerland Way area. The fire has burnt approximately 79,000 hectares.

Current Situation

The fire is burning over a large area around Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan and Mororo Road.

Fire activity has eased across the fireground.

The fire continues to burn in vicinity of Cavanaghs Road and Mangrove Creek Road.

Emergency Services are working along the roadside to mop up and black out hot spots. Please drive to the conditions

Firefighters are continuing to backburn to the north of Woombah, along Mororo Fire Trail to the Serendipity area as conditions allow. You will see an increase in smoke and flames as these operations are carried out.

The fire is also burning in the area of Whiporie and Mount Marsh.

Backburning continues to be undertaken along the Summerland Way. Emergency Services are working along the roadside. Please drive to the conditions.

The Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

The Pacific Highway is currently open. Check Live Traffic for updates.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Mount Marsh, Six Mile Swamp Road, Fullers Road, Whiporie, Camira Creek and Old Tenterfield Road, continue to monitor conditions and know what you will do if the fire threatens

If you are in the areas of Cavanaghs Road, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Mangrove Creek Road and Gallaghers Lane areas, continue to monitor conditions.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

ADVICE - LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning in the Nymboida and Glenreagh areas. The fire has burnt more than 182,800 hectares and is being controlled.

Current situation

Fire activity has eased with more favourable weather conditions.

The fire continues burning in the Kangaroo Creek and Kremnos areas, north west of Glen Reagh.

The southern edge of the fire is in the Moleton, Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna areas.

The northern edge of the fire is in the Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi and Chambigne areas.

Firefighters continue working to control the fire.

Advice

Residents in the areas of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek, Lowanna, Nana Glen, Glen Reagh, Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Moleton and Chambigne should continue to monitor conditions.

Take advice from firefighters in the area.

SMOKE ADVISORY

Advice

NSW Health reminds people that children, older adults and people with heart and lung conditions are most susceptible to the effects of air pollution and excessive smoke.

If you have asthma or a lung condition, reduce outdoor activities if smoke levels are high and if shortness of breath or coughing develops, take your reliever medicine or seek medical advice.

Asthma sufferers need to follow their Asthma Action Plan and take their relieving medication where necessary. If symptoms get worse seek medical advice. Further information and advice is available from the Asthma Foundation website.

More health information is available online at http://www.health.nsw.gov.au/environment/factsheets/pages/bushfire-smoke.aspx.

ROAD CLOSURES

UPPER FINE FLOWER TO BARYULGIL

Clarence Way between Carnham Rd and Lionsville Rd

WHIPORIE TO BUNGAWALBIN

Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd between Summerland Way and Moonem New Italy Rd

COUTTS CROSSING TO CLOUDS CREEK

Armidale Rd between Kangaroo Creek d and Ellis Rd/Deadmans Range Rd

BUCCARUMBI TO NEWTON BOYD

Old Glenn Innes Rd between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Rd) and Henry River

ROAD ALERTS