Fire update for November 26
FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

Jenna Thompson
26th Nov 2019 8:44 AM

We will endeavour to keep this page updated as information comes to hand.

 

ADVICE - MYALL CREEK FIRE (9am)

SITUATION  

Fire behaviour was stable overnight and provided opportunities for back burning operations particularly around the Woombah area.   

Back burning along the Iluka Road and near Mangrove Creek Road will continue through the morning to assist in the protection of community assets in the area.   

Stronger northerly winds are expected today which will see an increase in active fire on the southern boundary particularly in the Woombah, Tullymorgan, Ashby Heights and Mororo Road areas.    People in Woombah, Ashby and Ashby Heights need to activate their Bushfire Survival Plans and if your plan is to leave, leave towards Maclean or Grafton.   

Residents of Iluka are advised that the Iluka road is currently closed due to firefighters back burning east of Woombah - residents need to remain in place while these important works are carried out. Firefighting Crews will continue to actively defend property and infrastructure in challenging conditions, supported by water bombing aircraft and heavy machinery.   

Stay alert, monitor conditions and check your bushfire survival plan and be prepared to take action.  The Pacific Highway and the Summerland Way are currently open, but be aware that road restrictions may be in place and the roads may be closed at short notice.    

KNOW WHAT TO DO 

  • If your plan is to leave, leave early towards Maclean or Grafton
  • Put your Bush Fire Survival Plan into action - Do not expect a fire truck at your property.  Keep informed, watch out for changing conditions and check your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.
  • Take care on the roads, there will be smoke and other dangers. There are road closures in place - do not try to take back roads around the closures. You may put yourself in further danger. Roads may be closed at short notice.

  STAY UP TO DATE

  • Check the NSW RFS website www.rfs.nsw.gov.au
  • Listen to your local radio stations including   94.5 FM,   738 AM   
  • Call the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
  • Check official messaging on NSW RFS Northern Rivers Zone Facebook page
  • For information on road conditions or closures, call Live Traffic NSW on  131 700  or check www.livetraffic.com and northernrivers.myroadinfo.com.au
  • Seek further assistance at an evacuation centre. An evacuation centre has been established at Maclean Showgrounds. 
Fire map for Tuesday, November 26
Fire map for Tuesday, November 26
clarence fires
