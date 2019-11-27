FIRE UPDATE: Latest Clarence bushfire information

UPDATE (9am)

CREWS had a challenging day on Tuesday when the Myall Creek fire took a six-kilometre run toward Ashby Heights and Woombah areas.

"The fire intensity and its run to Ashby Heights was extreme," RFS public liaison officer Angela Daly said.

"This type of fire activity is not something we've seen before."

Fire crews went into property protection mode around Crisp Dr, Ashby Heights and Woombah areas most of yesterday and long into the night.

Ms Daly said that there had been unconfirmed reports of houses being lost in yesterday's inferno across Ashby and Woombah.

"During this morning's briefing, we believe sheds, possibly caravans and a few cars were impacted, but we don't have confirmation about any houses being lost," she said.

"Building impact assessors will be coming in today so we'll know more then."

Meanwhile, the fire continues to cause grief despite a southerly change forcing it away from yesterday's fireground.

"This fire is burning through the west above Ashby Heights / Tullymorgan areas, and also up around Lewis Rd and Banana Rd areas," she said.

"Both sides of Mororo and both sides of Iluka Rd have fire burning, and it's taken a fair run north to the New Italy area overnight; it just will not give up."

Ms Daly said she couldn't stress enough how important it is for residents to stay safe and stay up to date.

"Iluka Road is closed but crews will try and open it if it's safe to do so. But if not, please hang tight," she said.

"If residents have left, please don't return because it's simply not safe. We can replace houses but not people."

WATCH AND ACT - MYALL CREEK FIRE (7.30am)

A bush fire is burning in the Mount Marsh, Tullymorgan, Mororo Road, Ashby Heights, Woombah and New Italy areas. The fire is more than 93,270 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

The southern edge of the fire continues to burn in the Ashby, Ashby Heights and Woombah areas.

Fire is also burning in the area north of Glencoe Road, east of the Pacific Highway.

Conditions and fire activity eased significantly overnight however this morning there has been an increase of fire activity in the area of Ashby Heights.

The fire has impacted the Pacific Highway near New Italy and the Pacific Highway is now closed. Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

The fire has spotted across Iluka Road and the Esk River on the south east edge.

Iluka Road and Old Murrayville Road are closed.

A southerly wind change has moved across the fireground this will push the fire in a more northerly direction towards Evans Head.



Advice

If you are in the areas of Ashby Heights, Ashby, Woombah, Iluka, Mount Marsh, Six Mile Swamp Road, Fullers Road, Whiporie, Tullymorgan, New Italy, Camira Creek and Old Tenterfield Road, monitor conditions, follow the direction of firefighters in the area and enact your bush fire survival plan.

If you are in the areas of Evans Head, watch out for smoke and embers.

If you have left the area it may still not be safe to return.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information

An evacuation centre is available at Maclean Showground - 12 Cameron Street, Maclean. It's open 8am-6pm until further notice.

For a list of evacuation centres visit https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite https://register.redcross.org.au/ before attending evacuation centres.

For a list of school closures visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety.

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

ROAD CLOSURES

NEW ITALY

Pacific Hwy between Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd and Swan Bay-New Italy Rd

WOOMBAH TO ILUKA

Iluka Rd between James Trail and Johnsons Lane

WHIPORIE TO BUNGAWALBIN

Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd between Summerland Way and Moonem New Italy Rd

GRAFTON TO GLEN INNES

Gwydir Hwy between Tindal Rd and New England Highway

UPPER FINE FLOWER TO BARYULGIL

Clarence Way between Carnham Rd and Lionsville Rd