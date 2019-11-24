FIRE UPDATE: Latest bushfire information for the Clarence

RFS firefighters in action over the weekend working to contain a bushfire.

ADVICE WARNING: MYALL CREEK RD FIRE

A bush fire is burning in a large area between Bora Ridge in the north and west of the Pacific Highway, north of the Clarence River and in the Summerland Way area. The fire has burnt approximately 57,300 hectares.

Current Situation

The fire is burning over a large area around Jacky Bulbin Flat, Tullymorgan and Mororo. Fire activity has eased across the fireground. Northerly winds are continuing to push the fire in a southerly direction towards the Ashby area. The fire has crossed the Pacific Highway near Big Marsh Road.

Firefighters will backburn from the highway where local conditions allow which will result in an increase in smoke and flames as these operations are carried out.

The slight relief came after a desperate Saturday which saw ground crews operating fire trucks and heavy earthmoving equipment received much-needed support from the air, via a skycrane, rotary and fixed-wing aircraft and the Large Air Tanker to try and check the fire which as burned more than 57,3000ha to date.

A RFS spokeswoman said while overnight conditions on all the fire-grounds settled down somewhat, firefighters are still combating some serious incidents.

"Over night conditions gave us an opportunity to do some back-burning, which was fantastic," she said.

"However, falling trees, smoky and dangerous conditions with crews working on extinguishing fire and establishing containment lines around Summerland Way has seen the road closed and opened opened several times, so we want people to understand why there are delays and why traffic is sometimes driven through under escort.

"If you don't need to travel then please stay of the roads and check Live Traffic.

"Forestry crews did some back-burning down towards Banyabba at Station Rd south of Whiporie last night which tied in a small section near Summerland Way, she said.

"We still have quite an area of fire in the Mt Marsh area so residents need to stay alert."

She said crews are currently there working on containment lines.

"On the western side of this fire back-burning has been undertaken in and around Whiporie with good effect, " she said.

To the south-east side there are still fires burning, she said.

"We have the fire on the eastern side of the Pacific Hwy south of Serendipity Rd , crews did some back-burning across the south on some fire trails.

"Firefighting crews will be continuing work near the Pacific Hwy so people can expect to see an increase in smoke and fire activity as they work to prevent the fire crossing back over the road with the east winds."

The RFS is also continuing work on containment line on Mororo Rd to Tullymorgan to limit the fire's spread south.

The fire is also burning in the area of Whiporie and Mount Marsh. The Myall Creek Road fire has merged with the Banyabba fire near Banyabba Trail and Sportsmans Creek Firetrail.

Advice

If you are in the areas of Tullymorgan, Jacky Bulbin Flat and Ashby, monitor conditions.

If you are in the area of Bungawalbin, Gibberagee or Mororo, monitor conditions and know what you will do if the fire impacts your property.

If you are in the area of Whiporie or Mount Marsh, monitor conditions.

If you are in an area that has already been affected by fire, there may be small areas of active fire burning for some time. Be aware of the dangers of trees and branches falling.

Check www.livetraffic.com for road information.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000).

Other Information

Road Closures

The Pacific Highway is open between Woodburn and Woombah. Check Live Traffic for updates.

Summerland Way has reopened between Casino and Mountain View near Grafton and is under traffic control.

Motorists are advised to continue to exercise caution due to smoke in the area.and allow extra travel time.

Motorists should also follow directions of emergency services as conditions can change quickly.

A number of roads remain closed in bushfire affected areas including:

• New Italy to Swan Bay - Swan Bay-New Italy Rd between Pacific Hwy and Woodburn-Coraki Rd is closed

• Walcha to Yarras - the Oxley Highway is closed

• Whiporie to Bungawalbin - Bungawalbin-Whiporie Road is closed

• Colo Heights to Milbrodale - Putty Road is closed

• St Albans to Webbs Creek - St Albans Road is closed

• Webbs Creek to Leets Vale - Bicentenary Road is closed

• Buccarumbi to Newton Boyd - Old Glen Innes Road is closed

• Clouds Creek to Coutts Crossing - Armidale Road is closed

• Nowendoc to Knorrit Flat - Nowendoc Road is closed

• Comboyne to Killabakh - Comboyne Road/Wingham Road is closed

• Comboyne to Upper Lansdowne - Koppin Yarratt Road is closed

• Telegraph Point - Red Hill Road is closed

• Lower Creek to Bellbrook - Kempsey Road / Armidale Road is closed

• Upper Fine Flower to Baryulgil - Clarence Way is closed

• Rukenvale NSW to Rathdowney QLD Summerland Way between Gradys Creek Rd and Rathdowney QLD is closed

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download the Live Traffic NSW app or call 132 701.

For a list of evacuation centres visit https://www.emergency.nsw.gov.au/Pages/for-the-community/disaster-assistance/disaster-assistance.aspx.

People are encouraged to register online at Register Find Reunite https://register.redcross.org.au/ before attending evacuation centres.

For a list of school closures visit https://education.nsw.gov.au/public-schools/school-safety.

Stay up to date on bush fires in your area by checking the NSW RFS website, listening to your local radio station, or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

ADVICE WARNING: LIBERATION TRAIL FIRE

A bush fire is burning in the Nymboida and Glenreagh areas. The fire has burnt more than 182,300 hectares and is being controlled.

Current situation

Fire activity has eased. The fire is burning in the Kangaroo Creek and Kremnos areas, north west of Glen Reagh. The southern edge of the fire is in the Moleton, Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna areas. The northern edge of the fire is in the Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi and Chambigne areas.

Firefighters will continue working to control the fire.

Advice

If you are in the area of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek, Lowanna, Nana Glen, Glen Reagh, Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Moleton and Chambigne, monitor conditions. Take advice from firefighters in the area. Know what you will do if the fire approaches. Leaving early is the safest option.