FIRE UPDATE: Latest information on the Myall Creek fire

Although conditions are benign this morning, RFS public liaison officer Paul Fowler said things are expected to change later this afternoon so be prepared to act.

"We're expecting it to come around to a north-easterly and strengthen throughout the day so that's likely to see increased fire activity," he said.

"Once that north-easterly comes through later today, people in the Woombah and Iluka areas need to monitor conditions." Mr Fowler added that New Zealand crews worked through Wednesday night to put in a successful back-burn along the saltwater inlet off Iluka Rd.

"We will also continue to patrol that area throughout the day," he said.

MORE:

SITUATION

Fire behaviour eased overnight with crews patrolling and undertaking asset protection in Ashby Heights, Woombah and Gap Road areas.

This morning, the fire will be under the influence of a southerly wind which will move in the direction of Gap Rd. Low cloud cover will see smoke remain in many areas across the fire ground including the Evans Head area.

Early afternoon the wind is forecast to shift to a north-easterly, strengthening into the evening. There will likely be an increase in fire activity in the below areas:

Serendipity

New Italy

Ashby

Mororo Road

Ashby Heights

Gallagher's Road

Mangrove Creek Road

People in these areas are advised to monitor conditions, if they are not prepared, their property is undefendable or their plan is to leave, leaving early is the safest option.

Last night, New Zealand firefighting crews successfully completed a back-burn in the Saltwater Inlet Management Trail (off the Iluka Rd). Residents of Iluka are asked to stay up to date and if they have left the area it still may not be safe to return.

The Pacific Highway is currently open, but be aware that roads may be closed at short notice.

KNOW WHAT TO DO

If your plan is to leave and the path is clear, leaving early is the safest. Do not expect a fire truck at your property.

Keep informed, watch out for changing conditions and check your Bush Fire Survival Plan. If you don't have a plan, decide now what you will do.

There are road closures in place - do not try to take back roads around the closures. You may put yourself in further danger.

STAY UP TO DATE