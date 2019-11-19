FIRE UPDATE: What’s burning in the Clarence

Everything you need to know for Tuesday, November 19.

BANYABBA FIRE

A bush fire is burning within the Banyabba Nature Reserve, north of Grafton. The fire is more than 7,200 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning to the north of Grafton.

The fire continues to burn behind identified control lines.

Firefighters will undertake backburning operations where possible to strengthen containment on this fire.

Residents in the area will see an increase of smoke and fire activity as this work is undertaken.

Advice

Residents in the area should continue to monitor conditions.

Follow the advice from firefighters in the area.

Follow your bush fire survival plan. Know what you will do if fire threatens.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

Avoid bushland areas.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

MYALL CREEK ROAD FIRE

A bush fire is burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap. The fire is more than 17,090 hectares and is out of control.

Current Situation

There was an increase of activity in the area of Main Camp Road yesterday.

The fire is burning in the area of west of the Pacific Highway, north of the Clarence River and east of the Summerland Way.

The fire is burning towards the Main Camp Road area, Elliots Road and the Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd areas.

The southern edge of the fire is continuing to burn through the Doubleduke State Forest towards the Tabbimobile State Forest.

The fire may cross the Pacific Highway later today then burn towards the Woombah and Iluka areas.

Advice

The fire may reach the Pacific Highway today, it may be closed at short notice. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

Residents on the eastern side of the highway in the vicinity of Woombah and Iluka should monitor conditions and know what to do if a fire approaches.

If you are in the area Bungawalbin, New Italy, Gibbragee and Tullymorgan, monitor conditions and know what to do if a fire approaches. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

If you are in the area of Swan Bay, Tabbimobile and Woombah, monitor conditions.

What you need to do

If you are threatened by fire, you may not get assistance.

If you are in these areas and your plan is to leave, or your property is not prepared, leave towards a safer location.

Safer locations include built up areas, well away from bushland.

If you are unable to leave, identify a safer location which may be nearby. This may include a cleared area well away from bushland, or an identified Neighbourhood Safer Place https://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au/plan-and-prepare/neighbourhood-safer-places.

Avoid bushland areas.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

LIBERATION FIRE

A bush fire is burning in the Nymboida and Glenreagh areas. The fire has burnt more than 167,690 hectares and is being controlled.

Current situation

The fire is burning in the Kangaroo Creek and Kremnos area, north west of Glenreagh.

The southern extent of the fire is active in the Moleton, Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek and Lowanna areas.

The easterly extent of the fire is active in the Nana Glen and Glenreagh areas.

The northerly extent of the fire is active in the Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi and Chambigne areas.

Firefighters will continue working to protect life and property around the fireground.

Advice

If you are in the area of Yarracooma, Paddys Plain, Cradle Creek, Lowanna, Nana Glen, Glen Reagh, Coutts Crossing, Shannondale, Buccarumbi, Moleton and Chambigne monitor conditions.

Take advice from firefighters in the area.

Know what you will do if the fire approaches. The safest option is always to leave early.

If you are threatened by fire

Do not be in the path of the fire.

Protect yourself from the heat of the fire. Wear protective clothing and footwear. Cover all exposed skin.

If the fire impacts, seek shelter in a solid structure to protect yourself from the heat of the fire.

If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero.

ROAD CLOSURES

WHIPORIE TO BUNGAWALBIN

Bungawalbin Whiporie Road between Summerland Way and Mooem New Italy Road remains closed.

UPPER FINE FLOWER TO BARYULGIL

Clarence Way between Carnham Road and Lionsville Road remains closed.

COUTTS CROSSING TO CLOUDS CREEK

Armidale Road between Kangaroo Creek Road and Ellis Road/Deadmans Range Road remains closed. Motorists are advised to use Waterfall Way or the Pacific Highway.

BUCCARUMBI TO NEWTON BOYD

Old Glen Innes Road between Buccarumbi Bridge (near Cunglebung Road) and Henry River remains closed.