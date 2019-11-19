FIRE UPDATE: What's happening with fires in our region

WHAT WE KNOW:

Myall Creek Road, Bora Ridge fire : Advice, out of control. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap.

: Advice, out of control. The fire is expected to impact on the areas of Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap. Mt Nardi fire : Advice, being controlled, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal.

: Advice, being controlled, impacting areas around Terania Creek, Tuntable Ck, Tuntable Falls, Huonbrook, Federal. Wardell fire : Advice level, under control.

: Advice level, under control. Border Trail, Woodenbong: Advice, remains out of control.

Advice, remains out of control. Summerland Way closed between Mt Lindesay and Qld border

Bungawalbin/Whiporie Rd is closed due to fire, between Moonem/New Italy Rd and the Summerland Way

Smoke impacting visibilty on the Summerland Way at Myrtle Ck, and the Pacific Highway at New Italy.

Important contact information during the bushfires:

Call 000 in an emergency

People in affected areas should register online with Register Find Reunite.

Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.

For general information and assistance call the Public Information Inquiry Centre on 1800 227 228.

For information on preparing for bushfires go to the RFS website for update.

Listen to your local radio stations, especially the ABC, and monitor the NSW Police Facebook site.

UPDATE 8.47am: THE bush fire burning near Bungawalbin, New Italy and The Gap has burnt more than 17,090 hectares and is out of control.

Bora Ridge fire: Current Situation

There was an increase of activity in the area of Main Camp Road yesterday.

The fire is burning in the area of west of the Pacific Highway, north of the Clarence River and east of the Summerland Way.

The fire is burning towards the Main Camp Road area, Elliots Road and the Tullymorgan-Jackybulbin Rd areas.

The southern edge of the fire is continuing to burn through the Doubleduke State Forest towards the Tabbimobile State Forest.

The fire may cross the Pacific Highway later today then burn towards the Woombah and Iluka areas.

Advice

The fire may reach the Pacific highway today, it may be closed at short notice. Stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

Residents on the eastern side of the highway in the vicinity of Woombah and Iluka should monitor conditions and know what to do if a fire approaches.

If you are in the area Bungawalbin, New Italy, Gibberagee and Tullumorgan, monitor conditions and know what to do if a fire approaches. Take advice from firefighters in the area.

If you are in the area of Swan Bay, Tabbimoble and Woombah, monitor conditions.'

Mt Nardi fire: The bush fire is burning at Mount Nardi in the Nightcap National Park area has burnt more than 6200 hectares in size and is not yet controlled.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in the Nightcap National Park area, east of Nimbin.

Increased fire activity has been reported around the Doon Doon, Commissioner's Creek, Whian Whian and Nightcap Range Road.

Back burns were carried out around the Commissioners Creek, Doon Doon and Repentance Creek areas today.

Crews will continue to consolidate containment lines in these areas overnight.

The fire is expected to burn for several weeks or until there is significant rainfall. During this time, the fire may burn close to properties.

Advice

If you are in the area of Doon Doon, Commissioner's Creek, Mt. Burrell and Rolands Creek areas, monitor conditions.

If you are in the areas of Tuntable Creek, Huonbrook Valley, Upper Wilsons Creek, Commissioners Creek and Upper Coopers Creek, monitor conditions.

Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

Woodenbong fire: A bush fire is burning in the Border Trail, Woodenbong area. The fire is more than 11,700 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

A fire is burning in the Woodenbong area near the Queensland border.

The fire has crossed Mount Lindesay Road and continues to burn in an easterly direction, along Summerland Way in the vicinity of Dairy Flat and Unumgar.

The Mount Lindesay Road and Summerland Way are closed in the area and is likely to remain closed over coming days - stay up to date with Live Traffic NSW.

Should conditions allow Firefighters will continue to undertake backburning operations to strengthen containment lines. This will see an increase in fire activity as crews undertake this important work.

Advice

Residents of Woodenbong, Unumgar, Grevillia, and Grahams Creek and surrounds need know what you will do if the fire threatens you and your property.

If you are in the area of Old Grevilla, Findon Road and Lions Road, monitor conditions.

If you are in the Mount Lindesay area, on the Queensland side of the border visit the QFES website for advice and warnings https://newsroom.psba.qld.gov.au/.

