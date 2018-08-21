Menu
See the latest updates on fires around the Clarence Valley
Mike Knott
FIRE WATCH: What's burning this morning

Jenna Thompson
21st Aug 2018 6:56 AM
BUCCARUMBI

Location: 3916 Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi
Size: 1583ha
Status: Out of control

GLENREAGH

Location: Shipmans Rd, Glenreagh
Size:  29ha
Status: Under control

Location: 11 Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos
Size: 1748ha
Status: Being controlled

SHERWOOD

Location: Sherwood Creek Rd, Sherwood
Size: 33ha
Status: Being controlled

HALFWAY CREEK

Location: Gilmores Ln, Halfway Creek
Size: 20ha
Status: Under control

NYMBOIDA

Location: Goolang Creek, 3520 Armidale Rd, Nymboida
Size: 1619ha
Status: Being controlled

SOUTH GRAFTON

Location: 69 Swallow Rd, South Grafton
Size: 1ha
Status: Under control

CHAMBIGNE

Location: Chillumbarriga Rd, Chambigne
Size: 0ha
Status: Out of control

WATERVIEW HEIGHTS

Location: 390 Old Glen Innes Rd, Waterview Heights
Size: 4ha
Status: Under control

RAMORNIE

Location: Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie
Size: 646ha
Status: Being controlled

WOMBAT CREEK

Location: Wombat Creek Rd, Wombat Creek
Size: 465ha
Status: Being controlled

SMITHS CREEK

Location: 544 Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek
Size: 617ha
Status: Being controlled

