FIRE WATCH: What's burning this morning
BUCCARUMBI
Location: 3916 Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi
Size: 1583ha
Status: Out of control
GLENREAGH
Location: Shipmans Rd, Glenreagh
Size: 29ha
Status: Under control
Location: 11 Stoney Ridge Rd, Kremnos
Size: 1748ha
Status: Being controlled
SHERWOOD
Location: Sherwood Creek Rd, Sherwood
Size: 33ha
Status: Being controlled
HALFWAY CREEK
Location: Gilmores Ln, Halfway Creek
Size: 20ha
Status: Under control
NYMBOIDA
Location: Goolang Creek, 3520 Armidale Rd, Nymboida
Size: 1619ha
Status: Being controlled
SOUTH GRAFTON
Location: 69 Swallow Rd, South Grafton
Size: 1ha
Status: Under control
CHAMBIGNE
Location: Chillumbarriga Rd, Chambigne
Size: 0ha
Status: Out of control
WATERVIEW HEIGHTS
Location: 390 Old Glen Innes Rd, Waterview Heights
Size: 4ha
Status: Under control
RAMORNIE
Location: Bristol Arms Rd, Ramornie
Size: 646ha
Status: Being controlled
WOMBAT CREEK
Location: Wombat Creek Rd, Wombat Creek
Size: 465ha
Status: Being controlled
SMITHS CREEK
Location: 544 Smiths Creek Rd, Smiths Creek
Size: 617ha
Status: Being controlled