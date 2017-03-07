Firearm thefts on the rise in the Clarence

POLICE have appealed to firearms owners to be vigilant in storing their firearms safely after a string of thefts from rural properties in the Clarence Valley and across the state.

Last month, Coffs/Clarence police charged four men as part of an ongoing investigation into illegal firearms supply in the region, with more arrests expected.

In an unrelated incident on January, 12 firearms were stolen from a South Grafton property on Daniels Close.

More recently, police were called to two thefts from rural NSW properties on the weekend. In the first incident, police were called to a rural property south of Tamworth. The owner of the property told police that a firearm and a quad bike had been stolen from the location sometime over the weekend.

While at the property, officers examined the firearm safe and seized two firearms that were not stored securely.

Police from Hunter Valley Local Area Command are investigating the incident.

In a second event, on Sunday, police were called to a property in the Riverina area and were told that a firearm had been stolen from the property sometime between January 15 and March 5. The owner, a 20-year-old man, was issued a Field Court Attendance Notice for the offence of not keeping a firearm safe.