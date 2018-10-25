FIREBRAND: Brothers seamer leads to night cricket glory

Brothers' captain Jake Kroehnert looks for a quick single during the Cleavers Mechanical Night Cricket clash between McKimm's R/E Brothers and Happy Smiles Easts.

NIGHT CRICKET: Fiery left-arm quick Dylan Lucas has starred with the ball to ensure Elders R/E Brothers kick-started the 2018/19 Cleaver's Mechanical Night Cricket season on the right note.

Lucas was unstoppable, landing the pill on a dime, as he tore through the Happy Smiles Easts batting line-up in Brothers 137-run win at McKittrick Park.

After setting Easts a total of 173 for victory, courtesy of an unbeaten half-century from captain Jake Kroehnert, Lucas quickly went to work securing his first five wicket haul in senior cricket.

Lucas finished the innings with figures of seven for 10 off four overs, with most of his runs coming in leg-side wides.

"(Lucas) was an absolute handful,” Kroehnert said. "He definitely moved the odd ball back into the batsman, but it was more the fact he kept putting it in a wicket-taking area.

"Every ball was aimed at that top of off stump line, which meant he had a few caught behind and a few which took the castle. He was bowling with a bit more gas as well, which is a good sign.

"It was just one of those unreal spells. I know they were definitely understrength, but he would have taken wickets against any top side with that spell.”

It was a good effort from the Brothers support cast as well, as Billy and Jack Weatherstone both chimed in with a wicket, as well as Andy Kinnane who closed out the innings in the 12th over.

"Kallen (Lawrence) took a couple of good catches behind the stumps, and the boys in front of the wicket did great to cut off the ones and twos and really turned up the pressure,” Kroehnert said.

"It was just a really complete performance from the team and it's exactly what you want first up for the season.”

Earlier in the clash it had been a clinical effort with the bat from Brothers, as they stormed to an impressive total of 4-172 off their 20 overs.

Mick Summers (46) fell four runs short of a half-century when he was bowled by wily spinner Brendan Palmer, while Kroehnert laced the ball to the fence to finish the innings on 60 not out.

Beau Sevil (18) also took full advantage of a promotion up the order to first drop combining well with Summers in a second-wicket partnership of 47 runs.

"We just played to the conditions and hit through the ball,” Kroehnert said. "It was good to see a few of the boys do well at the top of the innings and that really took the pressure off us.

"The guys coming in at four and five weren't exposed to the new ball, and that is a credit to the blokes at the top.”

"I think as a team performance it was just really good. The only guy who didn't bat or bowl was Jarrod Lynch and he added his share in the field.”