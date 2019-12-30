Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Firefighter dead, several injured, after truck rolls

by Benedict Brook
30th Dec 2019 8:49 PM

A firey has died in New South Wales after a fire truck rolled over close to Albury.

Two colleagues also suffered burns in the incident near Jingellic, east of Albury.

"It's believed that the truck rolled when hit by extreme winds," the RFS tweeted on Monday evening.

Speaking to news.com.au, NSW Fire and Rescue said they were called at 5.52pm to River Road at Jingellic to an RFS truck.

The firefighters were working on the Green Valley fire at the time which has burned more than 2000 hectares and placing isolated properties under imminent threat on Monday.

The two injured firefighters would be treated in hospital.

A second vehicle working in the same area was also blown over and the firefighter on board has been transported to hospital.

The RFS said its thoughts were with all the firefighter's families, friends and fellow brigade members.

Speaking after the tragedy, NSW Premier Gladys Berejiklian said the news was, "Just heartbreaking."

"A brave firefighter has lost their life protecting the community east of Albury.  Words fail at times like this," she said.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire crisis bushfires editors picks fatal gladys berejiklian rfs rural fire service truck rollover
News Corp Australia

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Clarence trainers come up trumps at Coffs Harbour race day

        premium_icon Clarence trainers come up trumps at Coffs Harbour race day

        Horses Our top trainers were in fine form down south, taking out two early prizes.

        VOTE NOW: Search for favourite restaurant in the Clarence

        premium_icon VOTE NOW: Search for favourite restaurant in the Clarence

        Opinion The nominations have been counted, now you can vote for the top 10 restaurants in...

        Thinking small to be square

        premium_icon Thinking small to be square

        News The annual 8x8 small scale competition is on again through Ferry Park Gallery, and...

        TAXI OR UBER? Popular rideshare poses competition for cabs

        premium_icon TAXI OR UBER? Popular rideshare poses competition for cabs

        News WITH two rideshare services now available in the Clarence a Grafton taxi driver is...