Acmena fire.
Acmena fire. Bill North
Firefighters battle 10m high flames

Caitlan Charles
by
20th Aug 2018 12:30 PM
WHEN A pile of logs caught alight on Sunday afternoon on Swallow Rd in South Grafton, a strike team jumped into action.

Fire and Rescue teams from Woolgoolga, Urunga and Sawtell helped local firies from Grafton and South Grafton put out a blaze at the Acmena Detention Centre as part of a strike team stationed in Grafton.

Grafton Fire and Rescue deputy captain Chris Rumpf said when they arrived on scene the flames were nearly 10m high above the log pile.

"The ignition source is unknown," he said.

The grass around the logs was also well alight.

Mr Rumpf said the Fire and Rescue strike team were on call to help the Rural Fire Service when they needed it.

Consisting of Fire and Rescue Woolgoolga, Urunga, Sawtell and the Grafton and South Grafton brigades, the strike team help the RFS with structure fires and extra assistance during this dangerous fire period.

"The emergency control centre at Ulmarra sends us jobs when the RFS resources get stretched," Mr Rumpf said.

It is understood no damage was done to any structures.

