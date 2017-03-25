Firefighters call on kids for help with posters

Grafton Fire and Rescue Station Commander Col Drayton is encouraging kids from kindy to year one to enter their fire safety competition.

Firefighters from the Clarence Valley are calling on all budding young artists across the state to use their creativity and imagination to help promote fire safety, and have the chance to win great prizes in the process.

Grafton Station Commander, Colin Drayton said children are often unaware that a tiny flame can grow into a dangerous fire.

"Their young age and inexperience with the dangers of fire puts them at high-risk,” he said.

"It is important that we teach children an escape plan and practice it frequently. The Brigade Kids Champion Competition launched (on March 13) is intended to raise awareness of the importance of fire safety amongst children from a young age.

"This competition complements our Fire Education Program which aims to reduce the severity of the tragedy and trauma caused by fires that can have lasting effects on children.”

The Brigade Kids Champion Competition encourages children from Kindergarten to Year 2 in NSW to create a poster that promotes one of three essential fire safety messages:

Practice your Escape Plan and have a Safe Meeting Place

Get Down Low, and Go, Go, Go

Call Triple Zero (000) in the case of a fire

The Brigade Kids Champions Competition will run until April 23, 2017, with entries to be submitted at www.brigadekids.com. Entries will be judged by a panel of representatives from the NSW Department of Education, Association of Independent Schools of NSW, NSW Teachers Federation, Catholic Education Commission NSW, the Children's Hospital at Westmead, LEGO, Scholastic, Hi-5 and the FRNSW Commissioner.

The competition is for kids from kindy to year two.

Winners from each category have the opportunity to win an Xbox One from Microsoft, LEGO City packs, and fire safety certificates amongst others. In addition, the schools of the winning children will also receive gift packs from Scholastic.

For more details on the Brigade Kids Champion Competition, please visit www.brigadekids.com, email competitions@fire@fire.nsw.gov.au or phone 8020 1401