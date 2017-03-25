27°
News

Firefighters call on kids for help with posters

Caitlan Charles | 25th Mar 2017 4:00 PM
Grafton Fire and Rescue Station Commander Col Drayton is encouraging kids from kindy to year one to enter their fire safety competition.
Grafton Fire and Rescue Station Commander Col Drayton is encouraging kids from kindy to year one to enter their fire safety competition. Caitlan Charles

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

Firefighters from the Clarence Valley are calling on all budding young artists across the state to use their creativity and imagination to help promote fire safety, and have the chance to win great prizes in the process.

Grafton Station Commander, Colin Drayton said children are often unaware that a tiny flame can grow into a dangerous fire.

"Their young age and inexperience with the dangers of fire puts them at high-risk,” he said.

"It is important that we teach children an escape plan and practice it frequently. The Brigade Kids Champion Competition launched (on March 13) is intended to raise awareness of the importance of fire safety amongst children from a young age.

"This competition complements our Fire Education Program which aims to reduce the severity of the tragedy and trauma caused by fires that can have lasting effects on children.”

The Brigade Kids Champion Competition encourages children from Kindergarten to Year 2 in NSW to create a poster that promotes one of three essential fire safety messages:

  • Practice your Escape Plan and have a Safe Meeting Place
  • Get Down Low, and Go, Go, Go
  • Call Triple Zero (000) in the case of a fire

The Brigade Kids Champions Competition will run until April 23, 2017, with entries to be submitted at www.brigadekids.com. Entries will be judged by a panel of representatives from the NSW Department of Education, Association of Independent Schools of NSW, NSW Teachers Federation, Catholic Education Commission NSW, the Children's Hospital at Westmead, LEGO, Scholastic, Hi-5 and the FRNSW Commissioner.

The competition is for kids from kindy to year two.

Winners from each category have the opportunity to win an Xbox One from Microsoft, LEGO City packs, and fire safety certificates amongst others. In addition, the schools of the winning children will also receive gift packs from Scholastic.

For more details on the Brigade Kids Champion Competition, please visit www.brigadekids.com, email competitions@fire@fire.nsw.gov.au or phone 8020 1401

Grafton Daily Examiner
IAN ROBINSON: Legacies of a quiet achiever

IAN ROBINSON: Legacies of a quiet achiever

Politicians and community members pay tribute to former Cowper and Page politician

Firefighters call on kids for help with posters

Grafton Fire and Rescue Station Commander Col Drayton is encouraging kids from kindy to year one to enter their fire safety competition.

NSW Fire and Rescue help kids become more aware the danger of fire

Finding the Valley's hidden gems

Lauren Bath in Grafton before her talk on Friday night.

Looking for the the best spots in the Clarence Valley.

Representing Clarence Valley youth

YOUTH ACTION: Connor Tarrant, who is apart of the Clarence Youth Action group, has been selected by the Clarence Valley Council to go to the launch of Youth Week in Sydney.

Clarence gets a representative for Youth Week launch.

Local Partners

Firefighters call on kids for help with posters

Help your kids become more aware of the dangers of fire by participating in this poster competition with NSW Fire and Rescue

Finding the Valley's hidden gems

Lauren Bath in Grafton before her talk on Friday night.

Looking for the the best spots in the Clarence Valley.

CMC Rocks is just the ticket for Eric Paslay

HAPPY TO BE HERE: American country singer Eric Paslay will play CMC Rocks 2017.

Country music singer is touring overseas for the first time.

Pitching in to help Tyirra's brave fight

Tyirra McGrady, who is fighting a brain tumour in Lady Cilento Children's Hospital in Brisbane.

Tyirra McGrady diagnosed with a brain tumour when she was four

12 things to do in the Clarence Valley

John Ashby and his son Joel are taking part in the upcoming Lower Clarence Relay For Life.

Looking for something to do this weekend?

Our Caitlyn a No.1 hit at CMC Music Awards

Gympie's Caitlyn Shadbolt's new song My Breakup Anthem tops the iTunes country charts

Steve ventures into the wild unknown on epic mission

Steve Backshall pictured along the Baliem River in a scene from Extreme River Challenge.

Wildlife presenter Steve Backshall tackles wild river challenge.

TV Insider: MKR has lost its recipe for success

My Kitchen Rules judges Colin Fassnidge and Pete Evans with guest judge Curtis Stone, right.

MKR needs a shake (up) of more than just the sauce bottle.

Travis Collins, Keith Urban win big at CMC Music Awards

Country music singer Travis Collins.

LEE Kernaghan also inducted into CMC Hall of Fame.

Disney boss reveals big details about the future of Star Wars

Felicity Jones in a scene from the official trailer for Rogue One: A Star Wars Story.

"Another decade and a half of Star Wars."

Iggy Azalea’s butt is back

Mullumbimby-raised rapper Iggy Azalea is back with her new song Mo Bounce.

THE singer is back with a new single and it is all about the bounce.

Kate Middleton: Even I struggle with being a mother

The royal has offered a personal glimpse into her life.

5 Acre hidden pearl on Woodford Island

50 South Arm School Road, Woodford Island 2463

4 3 3 On Site 11:00 am...

Hustle, bustle and noise all belong on the endangered species list in this peaceful, rural setting. A genuine oasis of calm in an increasingly frantic society.

Huge Space With Loads Of Potential

8 River Street, Ulmarra 2462

House 1 1 $345,000

A very impressive old building situated in the historic riverside village of Ulmarra awaits a new enthusiastic owner to help guide it into the next chapter. ...

Entertainer&#39;s Dream

46 Moorhead Drive, South Grafton 2460

House 4 2 2 $419,000

Exceptionally located with breathtaking unobstructed views over the hills with glimpses of the Clarence River is this exquisitely renovated four bedroom home. Our...

The Natural Paradise that is Secret Hollow

Lot 11 Old Murrayville Road, Ashby Heights 2463

House 2 1 2 Friday 5th May...

This 47 acre property affectionately known by the owners as “Secret Hollow” offers such privacy it has to be seen to be believed. As you cruise through the...

Rent Or Renovate

1/4 Sovereign Street, Iluka 2466

Unit 3 1 1 New price...

This property has enjoyed a long rental history, with current tenant in place paying $190 per week, but would renovate into something special for those on a budget...

Commander and Chief on Maclean hill…

2a Jamison Street, Maclean 2463

House 5 2 2 On Site 1:30pm...

If there was ever a home in Maclean that has captured the imagination over the years, 2a Jamison Street, Maclean would be the one. The sheer size of the home on...

Executive Residence, in Premier Position.

14 Highland Ridge, Maclean 2463

House 2 1 2 $424,500

Are you looking for a new house? Are you looking for a house that is finished to the highest level? Are you looking for a house on the hill in Maclean? Then 14...

Prime Main Street Shop and Large Residence For Sale

241 River Street, Maclean 2463

House 3 2 1 $695,000

Maclean’s popularity is soaring and there is an opportunity now for someone wishing to acquire a rare main street commercial property, with a 2 storey, 3 bedroom...

Neat, Well Priced 3 Bedroom, 2 Garage Brick &amp; Tile Investment

Maclean 2463

Unit 3 1 2 Now Priced at...

Tidy, neat and nicely located, this freshly painted 3 bedroom unit is a real contender for anyone looking to downsize and make life simpler or a good, safe choice...

Great Investment Property

129 Fry Street, Grafton 2460

House 2 1 2 $265,000

Delightful home perfectly positioned within walking distance to Aldi, CBD, schools, sports grounds & Grafton District Services Club. Classic features include...

Projects drive market growth in Clarence Valley

IN DEMAND: Yamba emerged as a top performer in houses and units in the latest real estate figures.

Influx of jobs to region bodes well for real estate

It's official: Byron Bay unaffordable

MILLIONAIRES ROW: The Housing Commission house in Keats St, Byron Bay which sold at auction on Saturday for $1.65 million.

Buying a home in Bay Bay is a dream too far for some

Coast home luring interstate buyers sold

PRIZED POSITION: Blue clip location, peaceful surroundings, spacious living with swimming pool, tennis court on 4562sq m

The property was described as a 'Queenslander with Hamptons style'

Stylish Coast home lures buyers from four states

PRIZED POSITION: The six-bedroom house with swimming pool and floodlit tennis court is on 4562sq m.

Expansive property boasts serious space

$1.8m of red soil goes under the hammer in Bundaberg

SOLD: The property at Howletts Rd, Alloway, which went under the hammer on the weekend for $1.8 million.

Red soil, fruit trees and a backing onto the Elliott River

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!