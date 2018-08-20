FIREFIGHTERS: Leave while you still can

NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people in the area to enact their Bush Fire Survival Plan or leave now.

A FIRE continues to impact a small number of isolated properties around the Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi.

The NSW Rural Fire Service this morning reported the fire as out of control with more than 400 hectares destroyed.

Firefighters are currently door-knocking properties in the area that may come under threat as the fire progresses in a north-easterly direction.

NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people in the area to enact their Bush Fire Survival Plan or leave if their homes are unprepared.

