FIREFIGHTERS: Leave while you still can

Jenna Thompson
20th Aug 2018 6:29 AM

A FIRE continues to impact a small number of isolated properties around the Old Glen Innes Rd, Buccarumbi. 

The NSW Rural Fire Service this morning reported the fire as out of control with more than 400 hectares destroyed. 

Firefighters are currently door-knocking properties in the area that may come under threat as the fire progresses in a north-easterly direction.

NSW Rural Fire Service is urging people in the area to enact their Bush Fire Survival Plan or leave if their homes are unprepared.

Important Information

  • If your life is at risk, call Triple Zero (000) immediately.
  • Continue to stay up to date with the bush fire situation by checking http://www.rfs.nsw.gov.au, listening to your local radio station or by calling the NSW RFS Bush Fire Information Line on 1800 679 737.
  • If you live in the area but are away from home, it may not be safe to return to your property.
  • For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

Grafton Daily Examiner

