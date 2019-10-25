Firefighters on red alert as the mercury soars

Sydney is set to swelter today and tomorrow as conditions worsen for firefighters battling almost 50 blazes around the state.

The mercury is expected to rise to 36C today, 14C above the October average for the city, making it the hottest day since March 6.

Warm conditions will be made worse by a lack of coastal breeze in the capital.

Early morning sun lighting up Centennial Park this morning. Picture: John Grainger

The hot weather is expected to remain until Saturday afternoon when a cool front moves over.

The Rural Fire Services is preparing for a massive weekend with more than 500 firefighters monitoring 45 blazes across the state.

Multiple fires have already burnt through more than 500,000 hectares of country this year - which is more than the last two fire seasons combined.

Rural Fire Service spokesman Ben Shepherd said troops on the ground will be supported by 40 to 50 aircraft.

"The whole east coast of the state is expecting to see very high fire danger. We may see this dip into the severe range if the winds pick up today or tomorrow. We are not likely to see a reprieve until Sunday," he said.

A group of women relaxing on the side of Bronte Beach Pool this morning. Picture: James Gourley

Crowds at Bronte. Picture: James Gourley

"There are a number of fires we are watching closely. But crews are paying particular attention to two fires near Carrai Creek and Jacobs Spur - there is a concern these two could merge if the winds shift."

Already this year 100 homes have been lost and two people have died due to the bushfires.

Blazes have ripped through northern parts of the state razing homes in Tenterfield, Rappville and Ewingar.

Firefighters are now scouring the state to see if any fires started overnight from lightning strikes.

"What people need to understand is that this is not an ordinary fire season. People need to understand their own personal risk," Mr Shepherd said.

"There is rain forecast and that is keeping us on alert."