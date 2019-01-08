Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Emergency services were called to a two-storey Queenslander at Peachester this morning where the house was
Emergency services were called to a two-storey Queenslander at Peachester this morning where the house was "fully involved" in fire. john mccutcheon
News

Historic home totally destroyed by relentless inferno

Ashley Carter
by
8th Jan 2019 11:20 AM | Updated: 12:38 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A 100-YEAR-OLD Peachester home has collapsed after a fire tore through the building this morning.

A Queensland Fire and Emergency Services spokeswoman said firefighters were called to a reported structural fire at River Rd just before 10am and had five crews battling the blaze.

Multiple fire crews, police and paramedics have responded to the house fire at Peachester.
Multiple fire crews, police and paramedics have responded to the house fire at Peachester. john mccutcheon

Acting Caloundra Area Commander Warren Hunter said crews arrived shortly after 10am to find the two-storey Queenslander home well alight.

He said due to dry conditions and the building's timber structure, the building collapsed shortly after.

Firefighters believed the building was "upwards of over 100 years old".

The fire was initially reported as coming from a gas cylinder, but was later discovered to be issuing from a hot water tank.

No one was inside the building at the time.

Crews gained control of the blaze about 11am and were dampening down hot spots.

Mr Hunter said no one was at the scene when the fire first started, but the owners arrived shortly after and were speaking with investigators.

Police and the fire investigation unit are making initial investigations.

editors picks fire house fire peachester queensland fire and emergency services structural fire
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Woman fights for life as New Year crash kills husband

    Woman fights for life as New Year crash kills husband

    News A mother-of-two has been left fighting for life after a horrific car crash killed her husband.

    Dashcam of close call on Grafton's 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    Dashcam of close call on Grafton's 'Bendy Bridge' goes viral

    News Unsuspecting tourist commits rookie error on Grafton bridge

    • 8th Jan 2019 12:00 PM
    Maclean, one year on from the monster storm

    Maclean, one year on from the monster storm

    Community Storm's fury still felt by businesses

    Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    premium_icon Man charged with murder over South Grafton stabbing

    Crime Murder charged after stabbed victim died in hospital on Sunday night

    Local Partners