Fireflies return for magical display at Queen Mary Falls

MOTHER Nature has started putting on a spectacular show at Queen Mary Falls, soon after a brutal hailstorm threatened to put it to an end.

Queen Mary Falls Caravan Park and Cafe owner Louise Reed said after a hailstorm battered the area on October 25, she was surprised to see the fireflies out and about on Saturday.

Fireflies lay eggs in the soil, but when they hatch they emerge glowing to find mates.

"I was really shocked because it looked like everything was washed away," Mrs Reed said.

"When water rushes down a hill you can see the grass is laying down and debris, that's what it was like."

Mrs Reed said the fireflies emerged around the end of October each year and hung around for about four weeks.

But visitors may need to plan ahead to see them this year, as planned works to the tracks around Queen Mary Falls will see certain sections closed over the coming weeks.

Weekends are the best time to see the fireflies, as works are planned for business days.

On November 26-29 the Queen Mary Falls circuit will be closed, but visitors can still see some fireflies by walking to the top cliff lookout via the Cliff Circuit.

While over the next couple of weeks, from November 12-16 and 19-23, the Cliff Circuit will be shut completely but you will still be able to see fireflies via the Queen Mary Falls Circuit.

Mrs Reed said the fireflies usually emerged between 6.15pm and 7.15pm.

"At first you think your eyes are playing tricks on you but you just stand there and be patient and you'll see and see them," she said.

Visitors are urged to wear good shoes, take care on the tracks and bring a torch covered in red cellophane to prevent harm to the fireflies.