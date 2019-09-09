FIRES: All you need to know about Clarence blazes

Fires as seen from Gulmarrad on Sunday morning

WITH multiple fires burning throughout the Clarence Valley, here is the update from Fires Near Me as to what each fire is doing across the region.

SHARK CREEK FIRE- ADVICE

A bush fire is burning in the Shark Creek area. The fire is currently 3,600 hectares in size and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning in a north easterly direction towards Brooms Head Road in Taloumbi.

Conditions have eased into the evening. Firefighters will continue working overnight to slow the spread of the fire and establish containment lines.

Brooms Head Road is remains closed. Stay up to date with Live Traffic.

Advice

People in areas of Wooloweyah and Angourie should monitor conditions for smoke and embers. Know what you'll do if the fire threatens.

Homes can offer safety. Continue to monitor the situation and follow your Bush Fire Survival Plan.

BEES NEST FIRE- WATCH AND ACT

A bush fire is burning north of Ebor. The fire is currently more than 61,380 hectares and is out of control.

Current Situation

The fire is burning to the north of Ebor, on multiple fronts.

The fire has impacted Armidale Road and Tyringham Road, in the vicinity of Tyringham and Dundarrabin.

A large spot fire is also burning in the Muldiva State Forest, burning towards Tyringham Road, in the Bostobrick area.

Firefighters have continued working overnight with landholders to protect isolated properties in the area. A number of tactical backburns have been conducted to protect properties using dry firefighting techniques.

Strong winds are expected over the coming days. This will make it difficult to control the fire.

Advice

If you are in the area of Tyringham, Marengo, Moonpar, Dundarrabin or Bostobrick, you should put your bush fire survival plan into action. Know what you will do if the fire threatens.

Residents in the area should continue to monitor to situation.

Well prepared and actively defended properties can offer protection.

Fire and fallen trees may continue to impact a number of local roads. Follow the directions of firefighters on the ground.

If you live in the area but are away from your home, it may not be safe to return to your property.

Community Meetings

The following community information meetings are scheduled for Monday. Details of any further meetings will be updated here.

1000-1100hrs at 9A Armidale Road, Ebor

1300-1400hrs at Tyringham Rural Fire Station - 8436 Armidale Road, Tyringham

1500-1600hrs at Dorrigo Showground - 4180 Waterfall Way, Dorrigo

Other Information

An evacuation centre is open at Dorrigo Showground at 4180 Waterfall Way, Dorrigo.

Smoke from this fire may be affecting the areas of Dorrigo and Coffs Harbour.

For information on road closures, check http://livetraffic.rta.nsw.gov.au. Roads may be closed without warning.

FOLEYS RD, BOM BOM- ADVICE

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

LOCATION: 150 Foleys Rd, Bom Bom, NSW 2460

STATUS: Under control

TYPE: Bush Fire

BUNGAWALBIN WHIPORIE RD, WHIPORIE

ALERT LEVEL: Advice

LOCATION: Bungawalbin Whiporie Rd, Whiporie, NSW 2469

COUNCIL AREA: Richmond Valley

STATUS: Under control

TYPE: Bush Fire

SIZE: 35 ha