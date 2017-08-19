Fires burn throughout the Clarence Valley

There are a number of fires burning in the Clarence Valley right now.

WINDY conditions overnight has made it difficult for firefighters battling an out of control blaze near Fine Flower over night.

A spokesman for the Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service said crews have been working through the night at a number of fires.

"Currently there are 16 fires burning in the Clarence Valley,” he said.

"Crews have worked through the night to actively protect properties, mainly in the Fine Flower region.

"The wind made things harder... crews have secured fires around those properties.”

The spokesman said the fire in Fine Flower is going to be controlled.

"We have crews actively working on that fire,” he said.

RFS crews across the Clarence Valley will continue to maintain the control lines of the fires burning throughout the region.

Clarence Valley RFS reminded landholders to be vigilant and call 000 if their fire escapes. Landholders are also to notify fire control and all neighbours before lighting fires.

For more information, head to: www.rfs.nsw.gov.au