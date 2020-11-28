FIRES: Glenugie a ‘taste test’ of what Sunday can bring

CLARENCE Valley RFS superintendent Stuart Watts said the region’s firefighters are ready for anything this weekend with extreme heat conditions expected.

“We’ve consulted with all of our brigades through social media, email, text message and face-to-face about availability and it looks like we’ll have a strong presence,” he said.

“However, it’s also up to the general public to play their part in stopping any sort of fire activity. If you spot smoke or a fire ring triple-0 immediately so that we can get resources there quickly.

“It doesn’t take much for a fire to spread.”

Supt Watts said today’s weather forecast, with tops of 35 degrees in Grafton, 22 per cent humidity and wind gusts of up to 20km/h, would not be the best firefighting conditions. However, conditions will be worse on Sunday with temperatures exceeding 40 degrees along with similar humidity and wind gusts.

“The fire at Glenugie last Monday was just a taste-test of what Sunday could do,” Supt Watts said.

“Fire permits have been suspended for the past few days so if anybody starts a fire now it’s illegal.”

Supt Watts revealed new recruits would be at this year’s fire frontline – a positive outcome from last year’s devastating bushfire season.

“While last year was a negative situation, the big uptick is that membership has taken a major step upwards. Now they’re all trained and ready to go.

“It’s like the rise of the phoenix; coming out of the ashes.”

A total fire ban remains in effect.

If you see smoke or a fire ring triple triple-0 immediately.