FIRES: Our little koalas in good hands

Woomba the koala reaches out his paw for some treatment at Currumbin Wildlife Hospital

WHILE the heroic actions of local firefighters kept much of Woombah safe from the recent fires, there's another bunch of brave survivors fighting on from the effects of the blaze.

With his little paw outstretched for help, lying on a vets bed, "Woomba" the koala rescued from the national park at Woombah is one of the lucky ones.

She is fighting on, taken to be cared for at the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital by wildlife carers, and senior veterinarian Dr Michael Pyne said she came in with injuries common to bushfires.

Dr Michael Pyne: Currumbin Wildlife Hospital talks about the state of koalas in our climate and bushfires

"We're seeing really nasty burns on their feet and nose, and around the eyes - basically anything unfurred gets burned," he said.

"What happens is the ones that survive they climb to the crown where the fire isn't, and then they climb down onto the hot trunk."

Dr Pyne said that Woomba was progressing steadily with a long recovery that first focused mainly on pain relief.

"It's about pain relief and controlling infection," he said." A lot of intravenous very full on pain relief and being careful with the antibiotics, as you can mess them up if you're not careful.

"She's doing okay. Certainly she's extensively burned, but hanging in there.

"It's going to be a long road to recovering, we'd estimate a good 3-4 weeks before we can pull things back and bring her on lower doses.

Woomba the koala- rescued by Friends of the Koala under treatment at Currumbin Wildlife Hospital.

Dr Pyne said since the start of the bushfire they had seen more than 500 koalas, and were working closely with wildlife carers to manage the best care, with some not requiring ongoing veterinary treatments.

And while the fire victims like Woomba get attention at this time, Dr Pyne said there was a much greater threat the mammal population they were seeing come through the doors.

"In the areas that haven't been burned, a lot more come in that are starving and dehydrated," he said.

"The fire victims are the tip of the iceberg, the others are tenfold on them. The extended dry weather means they just don't have food or water."

Dr Pyne said that if people find injured wildlife, to liase with local services such as WIRES or others, but could call the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital for advice on who to get help from.

As for Woombah, she's in reasonable spirits considering her ordeal, allowing the vets to gently examiner her.

"Though the moment we start sticking needles in they do come out swinging," he said.

Woombah isn't the only local being treated, with Ember, a koala from Whiporie also recovering after being rescued by Friends of the Koala, and now fronting a campaign for the hospital.

Ember the koala: Whiporie koala Ember at Currumbin Wildlife Hospital after being rescued by Friends of the Koala at Whiporie

Dr Pyne said the average cost of koala treatment is around $7000, and the hospital expected the high admissions to rise further as the dry conditions continue to impact native wildlife.

To make a donation to the Currumbin Wildlife Hospital please visit: www.currumbinwildlifehospital.org.au

To support their GoFundMe campaign please visit:

https://www.gofundme.com/f/save-our-koala-bushfire-victims