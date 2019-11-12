Menu
General Manager of Yulgilbar Station Rob Sinnamon posted these photos of the fires that are surrounding the property.
News

DRAMATIC IMAGES: Fires ravage cattle property near Baryulgil

12th Nov 2019 5:34 PM
AS THE fire to the south of Baryulgil was upgraded to Emergency level yesterday, Yulgilbar cattle station general manager Rob Sinnamon posted photos of the inferno to social meda.

Mr Sinnamon said he was very proud of the huge effort the men and women of Yulgilbar continued to perform night and day this past week, having fought to save the station from fire.

"(We are) currently surrounded on three sides of Yulgilbar by fire, along with a fourth fire in the middle of us after spotting at least 8km from the nearest blaze," he said in the post.

"Currently have over 50km of fires being battled as we face what mother nature is dishing up."

Take a look at the dramatic images here:

 

