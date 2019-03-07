Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have raced to an address in Noosa where a fire is raging.
Multiple Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have raced to an address in Noosa where a fire is raging.
News

Man 'dragged' from home, amidst raging house fire

Matty Holdsworth
by
7th Mar 2019 4:34 PM | Updated: 5:54 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

UPDATE 4:50PM: AN ELDERLY man is lucky to be alive after being "dragged" from his burning home by his son in Noosa this afternoon.

The blaze broke out, with multiple fire fighters racing to the scene at Dolphin Cres, Noosaville at 3.23pm.

When the crews arrived, the fire was "well alight" and more than an hour later, is still going.

District duty officer senior sergeant Todd McGuire said the man sustained minor burns.

"78-year-old male was dragged from the house by his son, just in time. House is pretty much involved in flames,

"Male has been taken to SCUH in fairly stable. Minor burns to leg. The son is okay.

"Still treat this as a crime scene and work with fire investigators. At this point it is unknown whether it is suspicious.

"Other homes have been evacuated."

Sen sgt McGuire said the man had been transported to Sunshine Coast University Hospital. 
 

UPDATE 4.30PM: Fire fighters have been battling a blaze for more than an hour to a rage Noosa Sound property that has surrounding homes at risk. 

A QFES media spokesman said the fire is still going and there is concern for the home's structural integrity.

He said a fire investigator is on the way to the scene to do checks.

"The garage has suffered some real damage, so we are making sure the structural integrity of the building is safe."

 

UPDATE 4pm: At least two Queensland Fire and Emergency Service crews, with three more on the way, are battling a raging house fire at Noosa. 

Surrounding homes are understood to be at risk from the 'well involved' fire to the whole house. 

The crews were called at 3.23pm. 

Dolphin Cres is located in the Noosa Sound area, known for its multi-million dollar property. 

Noosa News journalist Alan Lander is on scene and said smoke was billowing out of the home. 

INITIAL: MULTIPLE Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews have raced to an address in Noosa where a fire is raging.

A QFES media spokeswoman said one crew is there with "quite a few" more assigned to the Dolphin Crescent house.

The first crew responded at 3.23pm. 

Early reports indicate the fire is to the garage of the building and it is "well involved" however it is now confirmed the whole house it at risk. 

The crews are also protecting surrounding homes which are at risk. 

Four fire fighters with breathing apparatus equipment are "going in" to deal with the blaze. 

Queensland Ambulance Service are on standby at the property. 

It is understood residents were home and the fire crews helped them out of the property. . 

More to come.

More Stories

editors picks emergency services fire noosa qas qfes sunshine coast
The Sunshine Coast Daily

Top Stories

    Uncle Ron's stories from another time

    premium_icon Uncle Ron's stories from another time

    Local Faces Stories of the dreamtime, and lived experience from Yaegl elder

    LOTTO WINNER: 'I still don’t believe it'

    premium_icon LOTTO WINNER: 'I still don’t believe it'

    News Winner speaks out after life-changing win

    Clarence ballot draw delivers top spot for second time

    premium_icon Clarence ballot draw delivers top spot for second time

    Politics Independent candidate wins top spot for Clarence poll

    Macadamia industry going nuts in the Clarence

    premium_icon Macadamia industry going nuts in the Clarence

    Rural Clarence Valley macadamias could grow to rival big producers