Woolgoolga Fire and Rescue NSW truck
Fireys called to rescue 9yo near Corindi

Adam Hourigan
15th Jul 2020 2:20 PM
RESCUERS from Fire and Rescue NSW were called to help a nine-year-old boy in the Wedding Bells State Forest.

Reports came in that the boy had fallen from his bike, and needed stretchering at around 1pm today.

Firefighters from the 507 Woolgoolga station attended the scene near Corindi Beach, and carrier the boy approximately 150m on a stretcher.

VICIOUS DOGS: Trouble at popular biking area in state forest

He is believed to have sustained minor injuries and was taken to Coffs Harbour hospital for treatment.

It is the third bike injury in the region in the past few weeks, with a woman taken to John Hunter Hospital for surgery after she was impaled while riding an electric bike near Coffs Creek.

HOW IT HAPPENED: Woman impaled at boardwalk

She fell from the boardwalk and was impaled in her upper torso, and underwent surgery for the serious chest and back injury. Her condition is currently listed as stable.

The woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled.
In a previous crash at Upper Corindi last week, an eight-year-old was taken by the Westpac Rescue Helicopter to Brisbane Children’s Hospital in a critical condition after he collided with another child while riding dirt bikes.

He sustained a serious head-injury, while the 11yo he collided with suffered a shoulder injury.

The scene at Coffs Harbour where a woman was riding along the popular track and fell onto mangroves and was impaled.
