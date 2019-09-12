Fireys continue to mop up fire south of Yamba

MOP UP: A Copmanhurst RFS member patrols along the Angourie Rd roadside as the clean-up after massive bushfires continues.

MOP UP: A Copmanhurst RFS member patrols along the Angourie Rd roadside as the clean-up after massive bushfires continues. Adam Hourigan

CLARENCE Valley Rural Fire Service authorities have praised the work of their fire fighters in bringing much of the recent blaze through Shark Creek under control, but said there was more work to be done.

In a fire update, they said the fire was burning southeast towards Brooms Head, and northeast towards Angourie/Wooloweyah.

The fire has now burnt more than 10,000ha of land, and residents around Brooms Head/Sandon would have noticed an increase in smoke from backburning activity.

Firefighters, supported by aircraft and heavy plant equipment, spent yesterday backburning areas to bring the southern part of the fire under containment.

Crews with thermal imaging cameras were also checking areas around Angourie and Wooloweyah and also north of Brooms Head and Red Cliff Rd.

The authorities thanked the community for their sensational support, with the offers of meals and other help provided.