Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
MOP UP: A Copmanhurst RFS member patrols along the Angourie Rd roadside as the clean-up after massive bushfires continues.
MOP UP: A Copmanhurst RFS member patrols along the Angourie Rd roadside as the clean-up after massive bushfires continues. Adam Hourigan
News

Fireys continue to mop up fire south of Yamba

12th Sep 2019 6:26 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CLARENCE Valley Rural Fire Service authorities have praised the work of their fire fighters in bringing much of the recent blaze through Shark Creek under control, but said there was more work to be done.

In a fire update, they said the fire was burning southeast towards Brooms Head, and northeast towards Angourie/Wooloweyah.

The fire has now burnt more than 10,000ha of land, and residents around Brooms Head/Sandon would have noticed an increase in smoke from backburning activity.

Firefighters, supported by aircraft and heavy plant equipment, spent yesterday backburning areas to bring the southern part of the fire under containment.

Crews with thermal imaging cameras were also checking areas around Angourie and Wooloweyah and also north of Brooms Head and Red Cliff Rd.

The authorities thanked the community for their sensational support, with the offers of meals and other help provided.

backburning rfs rural fire service shark creek fire
Grafton Daily Examiner

Top Stories

    Grafton, Byron police investigate jewellery thefts

    premium_icon Grafton, Byron police investigate jewellery thefts

    Crime Police from Grafton and Byron Bay are investigating property offences after numerous items of jewellery were seized

    Fire’s devastating scale revealed

    premium_icon Fire’s devastating scale revealed

    News The scale of the blaze burning west of Coffs Harbour is staggering.

    Cadet program sparks Sophie to help with fires

    premium_icon Cadet program sparks Sophie to help with fires

    News Year 12 student Sophie Ballard would've been out fighting fires

    Black grader on new highway to help Black Dog

    premium_icon Black grader on new highway to help Black Dog

    News Highway contractor donates for every hour he works