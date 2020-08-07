Fireys issue heater warning ahead of cold snap

A house fire earlier this week in Fairfield was found to be caused by a heater. Fire and Rescue NSW is warning residents across the state to be safe at home during cold weather this weekend.

AHEAD of the cold weather this weekend, Fire and Rescue NSW is urging the

community to ensure they keep themselves and their families safe at home.

FRNSW have attended several house fires across the state the past week that have occurred because of furniture and other items being left too close to heaters as people try to keep warm.

Superintendent Michael Jay stressed the importance of staying safe while keeping warm this

weekend.

“As temperatures decrease, we see more deadly house fires occur, with fires often starting

due to fireplaces, heaters and electric blankets in bedrooms and loungerooms,” he said.

“FRNSW are reminding people to be cautious when using heaters and ensure everything is

kept at least a metre from the heater, including blankets and furniture.

“Please don’t put yourself or your family at risk. Check that all appliances are switched off

and ensure open flames have been fully extinguished before leaving the house or going to

bed. Remember, the law requires all homes to have a working smoke alarm.”

Bureau of Meteorology manager, region east, Jane Golding said the lower temperatures will

continue until the weekend.

“As we saw last night, cold conditions are being felt across much of New South Wales. That’s due to a strong cold front that moved through at the start of the week,” she said.

“Temperatures are expected to be well below average for many parts of the state as we continue towards the weekend. For some areas that will mean temperatures are four to eight degrees below average.”

This weekend it’s expected Grafton will see lows of 6C on Sunday, and regions along the coast reach 9C.

Some simple steps the community can take include:

Never ever leave cooking unattended

Only working smoke alarms save lives – test your smoke alarm today

Keep everything one metre away from your heater

Do not overload your power boards with extra appliances like heaters and electric

blankets

Ensure flues and chimneys are regularly cleaned

Strong fire screens should be set up in front of open fires.

Turn off your electric blanket at night.

Do not use outdoor heating and cooking equipment inside your home. The use of this

type of equipment indoors could lead to the build-up of carbon monoxide which could

be fatal

For further information about winter fire safety, visit www.fire.nsw.gov.au.