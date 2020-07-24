Fireys praised for quick action on South Grafton grass fire

NEIGHBOURS have praised the response time of South Grafton firefighters after a large grass fire at South Grafton last night.

Firefighters from Fire & Rescue NSW Station 307 South Grafton were called to the fire, which they believe came from a bonfire at around 9pm last night.

The fire on Armidale Road, just past Brickworks lane quickly spread from the initial blaze, and witnesses said they had heard the original fire came from burning pallets.

Nearby neighbour Skye Baldwin said that she called the firefighters after the fire looked to be a bit close for comfort to their home.

"They were super fast really," she said."

"By the time the fireys got to the scene it had doubled in length out the back of the property.

"They got it out really quickly luckily. The wind was in our favour and it went towards the train line instead of the houses.

A grass fire on Armidale Road South Grafton

"Being so hot it did start up again, but they went and made sure there wasn't going to be any more start ups and saturated the area."

Comments from fellow fire brigades on social urged people to take caution with fires as grass started to dry out in the area.