Rural firefighters work to control a blaze near the Sunshine Coast motorway in October. Picture: Lachie Millard
Rural firefighters work to control a blaze near the Sunshine Coast motorway in October. Picture: Lachie Millard
Fireys slam parade as a ‘lot of bulls---’

by Chris Clarke
17th Jan 2020 6:09 AM
QUEENSLAND'S firefighter's union has called plans for a ticker-tape parade in their honour a "waste" of money, which "goes against the grain" of what firefighting is all about.

The concept has also been slammed by some firefighters on the ground who called the Brisbane City Council's plan "a publicity stunt", because they "didn't fight any f------- fires" compared to their counterparts interstate.

The council announced on Thursday they would likely honour about 700 firefighters, volunteers, service personnel and wildlife carers involved in battling several major bushfires across the state in recent months.

Firefighters worked to control the blaze near the Sunshine Motorway in October. Picture: Lachie Millard
Firefighters worked to control the blaze near the Sunshine Motorway in October. Picture: Lachie Millard

One of those heroes - who is yet to be named - will also be handed the keys to the city, in what would be the first ticker-tape parade through the city since the Commonwealth Games athletes were honoured in 2018.

But the idea was lambasted by firefighters, including United Firefighter's Union Queensland general secretary John Oliver, who said it missed the mark.

"I don't think professional firefighters would like to be ticketed around at some sort of parade, it goes against the grain of what they do. They don't like the fuss," Mr Oliver told The Courier-Mail.

"We'd rather see the money spent on preventive outcomes like upgrading water hydrants and other equipment rather than see taxpayer's money wasted on a parade."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced the ticker-tape parade on Thursday.
Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner announced the ticker-tape parade on Thursday.

Firefighters west of Brisbane yesterday said they felt the council's gesture was "a publicity stunt". Another called it "a joke".

"We didn't fight any f------ fires - all we did was drive along the side of the road and put out spot fires," one firefighter said.

"It's a lot of f------ bulls---. It's a publicity stunt."

Brisbane Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner said the parade would run through the city centre and end at King George Square.

He said it was an opportunity to "publicly thank our courageous firefighters".

"We have volunteer firefighters, some of whom have dropped everything and left families and jobs behind to fight these fires interstate and across the southeast in the past few months," he said at the time of the announcement.

