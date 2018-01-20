Firies go west to battle blaze

PITCHING IN: Peter Cram and Daryl Watt from the Glenreagh Rural Fire Service have joined crews west of the Great Dividing Range to fight an out of control bushfire in the Pilliga State Forest south of Narrabri.

PITCHING IN: Peter Cram and Daryl Watt from the Glenreagh Rural Fire Service have joined crews west of the Great Dividing Range to fight an out of control bushfire in the Pilliga State Forest south of Narrabri. Ebony Stansfield

Three Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service trucks were sent to help battle the Narrabri blaze yesterday.

The Dipper Road Fire in the Pilliga Forest north of Coonabarabran and south of Narrabri continued to grow overnight.

The Rural Fire Service Facebook page posted on Thursday night that the fire had burnt an area over 1500ha.

With Crews from the NSW RFS and NPWS are on the fire ground Wednesday, they worked to identify and establish containment lines around the fire.

No homes have yet been reported to be under threat.

Live Traffic showed that the Newell Highway between Coonabarabran and Narrabri were closed in both directions mid-day yesterday.