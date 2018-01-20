Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Firies go west to battle blaze

PITCHING IN: Peter Cram and Daryl Watt from the Glenreagh Rural Fire Service have joined crews west of the Great Dividing Range to fight an out of control bushfire in the Pilliga State Forest south of Narrabri.
PITCHING IN: Peter Cram and Daryl Watt from the Glenreagh Rural Fire Service have joined crews west of the Great Dividing Range to fight an out of control bushfire in the Pilliga State Forest south of Narrabri. Ebony Stansfield
ebony stansfield
by

Three Clarence Valley Rural Fire Service trucks were sent to help battle the Narrabri blaze yesterday.

The Dipper Road Fire in the Pilliga Forest north of Coonabarabran and south of Narrabri continued to grow overnight.

The Rural Fire Service Facebook page posted on Thursday night that the fire had burnt an area over 1500ha.

With Crews from the NSW RFS and NPWS are on the fire ground Wednesday, they worked to identify and establish containment lines around the fire.

No homes have yet been reported to be under threat.

Live Traffic showed that the Newell Highway between Coonabarabran and Narrabri were closed in both directions mid-day yesterday.

Grafton Daily Examiner
Change the date? Councillors have their say on Australia Day

Change the date? Councillors have their say on Australia Day

"To look forward to the bright future Australia has, we must acknowledge the wrongs and shortcomings of the past."

RSL hosting essay competition

WELL DONE: Previous essay competition winner Colbie Cameron with former RSL Sub-branch president Kevin Jones OAM.

Question asks why is Anzac Day important?

Rebels real-life warrior on the mend after surgery

AT LEFT: South Grafton Rebels captain Grant Stevens runs into a Matt Cheeseman tackle against the Coffs Harbour Comets during the 2017 Group 2 season. ABOVE: Stevens knee after the successful surgery this week.

After putting up with pain for years, Stevens forced into surgery.

Look what the cat dragged in

Bree with Courtneay after finding her at Junction Hill Park.

A young girl found a missing cat and returned it to her owners.

Local Partners