Firies grapple with the mental aftermath of disaster

OMINOUS GLOW: The Liberation Trail bushfire from the Armidale Rd looking west towards Boundary Creek Rd as it approached Nymboida on the afternoon of November 8, 2019. Photo: Lawrence RFS Captain Scott Campbell

OMINOUS GLOW: The Liberation Trail bushfire from the Armidale Rd looking west towards Boundary Creek Rd as it approached Nymboida on the afternoon of November 8, 2019. Photo: Lawrence RFS Captain Scott Campbell

“SOME people just want to completely want to forget about it.”

Nymboida Rural Fire Service Captain Paul Johnstone was one of dozens of volunteer firefighters who put themselves directly between a deadly fire and people’s homes in the line of duty at Nymboida on November 8 last year. “It wasn’t a good time for anybody,” he said. “But there’s different ways of dealing with it.”

NSW Rural Fire Service has a Critical Incident Support Service to help members deal with trauma following incidents such as Nymboida.

“It was important to know there were avenues if we weren’t handling it, and that’s one area the RFS is very good,” Mr Johnstone said.

“Some people will feel isolated, but the help is there. Certainly, as the Nymboida captain, the critical incident team was in touch with me to see how we were travelling and whether we need assistance.”

Clarence Valley RFS Superintendent Stuart Watts described the most recent bushfire season as the worst in his 40 years of voluntary and paid employment with the organisation.

“Not only in the Clarence Valley but all across the east coast of the state,” he said.

“The devastation was heartbreaking, particularly the loss of life that was recorded.

“Some of the stories that have come out of the Nymboida firegrounds are absolutely heroic.

“All the brigades out there were just overwhelmed by the ferocity of the fire.

“We couldn’t save all property, which is unfortunate, and leaves a scar on our volunteers.

“It’s one of those nights from a control point of view, we just could not keep up with the fire. We had plenty of resources there, but we were just powerless against the energy of this fire,” he said.

Requests for CISS assistance are welcomed from anyone within the NSW RFS and their immediate family members on 1800 049 933.

NEED TO TALK?

Don’t go it alone. Please reach out for help.